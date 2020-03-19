Italy's death toll has surpassed China's

San Francisco says bicycle repair shops are essential during shutdown San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that bicycle repair shops may remain open during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as the city continues to refine what it means to be "essential." Outdoor exercise is allowed in San Francisco under Breed's public health order shutting down non-essential activities, but bike shops had generally closed their doors when the order took effect Tuesday. Clarification for those who have asked: just as auto repair shops are considered essential so people can conduct essential travel, so are bicycle repair shops and mobile bicycle repair companies. Social distancing and consistent cleaning requirements continued to be required. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 19, 2020 Share this -







Testing for coronavirus, and number of positive tests, spike at VA As of Thursday, the Veterans Health Administration has administered more than 848 tests nationwide, and recorded 83 total positive test results and one death in the Portland, Oregon, VA system. That is a more than 150 percent increase in the number of reported tests from the total released by the VA Wednesday, and a nearly 100 percent increase in the number of positive test results. The death number has not changed since March 14, when that first death occurred.







Photo: Shopping for the Persian New Year An woman wears a protective face mask and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus, as she walks in Tajrish market, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. West Asia News Agency / via Reuters







How long has coronavirus really been in New York City? The New York City Department of Health has published data showing that influenza-like illness reports to city emergency rooms began to increase starting March 1, which the agency is calling "unusual" and is investigating. In addition, the number of pneumonia admissions to city ERs rose concurrently with the flu symptoms. The two increases occurred a month after flu-like cases started to decrease in ERs. In other words, once the regular flu died down, did the new jump signify the arrival of COVID-19?







Early observations show pollution decline as U.S. cities slow Early observations have found that extreme social-distancing measures in San Francisco, New York City and the Seattle area are likely contributing to temporary drops in the concentration of fine particulate matter — tiny particles in the air that are dangerous because they can be breathed deeply into the lungs — in all three cities. Jordan Wildish, a project director at Earth Economics, an environmental non-profit organization based in Tacoma, Washington, developed an online dashboard to track air quality in all three regions, comparing the measurements with figures from the same time last year. In San Francisco, which is under shelter-in-place orders to control the spread of the coronavirus, the average concentration of fine particulate matter over the past five days was almost 40 percent lower than the previous year. In New York City, there was a 28 percent drop over the same period of time, and the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue saw a 32 percent decrease. These local statistics follow similar trends that have been seen country-wide for nations that have also been under widespread quarantine orders. Satellite observations observed drops in airborne nitrogen dioxide in both China and Italy over the past two months.







Coronavirus threatens to shut schools until the fall Kids work on art kits that were frantically purchased as the COVID-19 news got more serious. Sarah McGinnity When Gov. Laura Kelly this week made Kansas the first state to order all public and private schools closed through the end of the school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, she created a host of challenges. Her move — which many suspect will soon be followed by other governors across the country — has thrown into turmoil everything from college admissions to kindergarten readiness. It's triggered deep sadness among students, parents and teachers, who will miss important rituals and celebrations, as well as serious concerns for the children whose lives and learning have been disrupted. Read the full story here.







Photo: 'Fearless Girl' dons a mask The "Fearless Girl" statue wears a mask outside the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Stocks are swinging between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, but the moves are more subdued than the wild jabs that have dominated recent weeks. Kevin Hagen / AP






