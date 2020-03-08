Three staffers at coronavirus-hit Washington state care center hospitalized Three employees of the Seattle-area care center at the center of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak have been taken to hospitals, at least one of whom has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, health authorities said Sunday. Washington state health care system under pressure amid coronavirus outbreak March 8, 2020 01:44 Authorities continue to test residents and staff at Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, in King County, and now have enough test kits to examine everyone who lives or works there, officials said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. Eighteen people are known to have died in Washington, 16 of them associated with Life Care Center. A 17th person previously died in neighboring Snohomish County, and authorities in Grant County, in central Washington more than 100 miles east of King County, confirmed Sunday that an 18th person had died there. The Grant County Health District said the victim was an elderly resident who hadn't reported any recent travel outside the county, indicating the illness may have been acquired locally. Two people are confirmed to have died in Florida, as well as one in California. Share this -







Cruz to remain in Texas after brief interaction at CPAC with person who tested positive U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he will stay home this week because he had a brief interaction with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus. Cruz said in a statement that he was not experiencing any symptoms and felt "fine and healthy," but he consulted with local and federal health officials in making his decision, as well as with Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration's response to the outbreak. Cruz said the interaction occurred 10 days ago and was less than a minute long. The conference was held in Washington, D.C., late last month. "Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," he said.







Stocks tumble as oil price war adds to anxiety Stock futures tumbled in overnight trading Sunday as investors continued to brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 1,078 points, pointed to a more than 1,000-point loss at Monday's open. The S&P 500 futures indicated a 4 percent drop at the open. The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5 percent for four days straight. Saudi Arabia on Saturday slashed official crude selling prices for April, in a sudden U-turn from previous attempts to support the oil market as the coronavirus hammers global demand. The move came after OPEC talks collapsed Friday, prompting some strategists to see oil prices crater to $20 this year.







4 French MPs hospitalized with coronavirus; large public gatherings banned The French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 Sunday after three more people died and four members of the National Assembly were confirmed to have tested positive, authorities said. The new restrictions on large events expand measures that had already been applied to so-called coronavirus hot spots to apply nationwide, Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a news conference, Reuters reported. "The priority is to do all we can to slow the transmission of the virus," he said. Regional health officials announced Sunday night that four French deputies and two staff members of the National Assembly had tested positive for the coronavirus. All were in confinement, and people suspected of having had contact with them have been made aware, officials said.







Expert says outbreak has 'reached likely pandemic proportions' One of the world's foremost experts on communicable diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NBC News the coronavirus outbreak has "reached likely pandemic proportions". In an interview with Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, Fauci, a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, said "social distancing" might become necessary in some communities within the United States. "If we get a major outbreak of this coronavirus in this country, that would mean perhaps closing schools temporarily, getting people to do more tele-working, cancelling events where there is a lot of crowds in confined places, cancelling unnecessary travel so that you're not on an airplane for five hours with a bunch of people who might be infected," he said. Watch the full interview with Fauci tonight in a special edition of "On Assignment with Richard Engel" on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET or check your local listings.






