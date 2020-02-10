It's been a while since best picture winner has been a box office winner, too

If "Parasite" wins the best picture Oscar tonight, it will continue a seven-year (and counting) streak of academy voters honoring films that mainstream American movie-goers haven't seen.

The South Korean drama has wowed critics and been a dominant force during award season, but has only earned $35.5 million in North America to date, according to ComScore.

The last best picture winner to break the $100 million mark came seven years ago, when "Argo" took the film industry's biggest prize. To find the last best picture winner that also topped that year's box office charts, one has to go back to 2004, when "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" earned the Oscar and $377 million domestically.

Since then, critics have slammed the academy for being out of touch with the movie-going public in prioritizing indie darlings over crowd-pleasing Hollywood epics.

That streak could change if the other major contender, "1917," wins. Director Sam Mendes' WWI drama has earned $132.5 million to date.

It should be noted that Netflix's "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" can't be measured with the same metric as their audiences are primarily streaming viewers.

Of the nine best picture nominees, "Joker" has been the biggest blockbuster, earning $335 million at the box office. "Ford v. Ferrari," "Little Women," and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" also passed the $100 million mark.