It's a duck! It's a witch! It's hyperbole! Lawmakers' colorful impeachment comparisons

Gohmert, Nadler have words as gavel bangs for order There was a brief, tense moment between House Judiciary member Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., after Nadler called Gohmert out over his floor remarks. During his statement, Gohmert mentioned the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, to which Nadler responded, "I'm concerned that any representative of the United States would spout Russian propaganda on House floor." Gohmert returned to the dais to shout a response and then walked up to the committee chairman, appearing to briefly chastise him, as the gavel banged for order. Gohmert criticizes impeachment proceedings: 'This country's end is now in sight' 02:41 Share this -







'On the first day of hearings, Pelosi gave to us...': Pro-Trump carolers sing the '12 Days' Supporters of President Donald Trump sing impeachment-themed Christmas carols outside of Union Station in Washington on Dec. 18, 2019. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images And here are the lyrics: Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Merry impeachment! White House sent Christmas cards to senators on Wednesday As the House debated articles of impeachment against the president on Wednesday, the White House sent out Christmas cards to Donald Trump's potential jurors in the Senate. The Christmas cheer was delivered along with some jeer — a copy of the president's searing six-page letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday blasting impeachment proceedings. "True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND ... wait for it ... a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card)," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "What a day." True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND...wait for it...a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card).



What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019 Murphy's fellow Democratic senator from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal, said he'd received the packages as well. "Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year!" he tweeted. A White House official confirmed that Christmas cards and the letter were being delivered to senators, as well as House members, on Wednesday, but also noted that while they were delivered together, they were in separate packages. Share this -







Conway on GOP rep's comparison of Trump's treatment to Jesus': 'I don't like many Jesus comparisons' White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Wednesday that she wasn't a fan of comparing the impeachment investigation to how Jesus was treated after a Republican congressman said earlier that Jesus had received more due process than Trump. "I don't like many Jesus comparisons," Conway said, adding, "I think it probably, on a day like today, is one of the least important comments made." Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., made the Jesus comparison. "When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," Loudermilk said from the House floor. "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process." Share this -







Republicans argue impeachment is happening because Democrats 'hate' Trump Republicans have been hammering home a message throughout Wednesday's debate: Democrats are only voting to impeach Trump because they "hate" him. "This vote, this day has nothing to do with Ukraine," Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said, adding, "This vote, this day is about one thing and one thing only: They hate this President." Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., outlined a long list of policy differences Democrats have with Trump, claiming with nearly every one that Democrats "hate" Trump for those positions. And Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., said Democrats were blinded by their "hate" of Trump. It's a message Democrats have countered at multiple junctures. "We do not hate President Trump," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said. "But we do know that President Trump will continue to threaten the nation's security, democracy and constitutional system if he is allowed to remain in office." And Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., said earlier, "I speak today not because I hate this president, but because I love this body, the people's House." Notably, some of those same Republican congressmen did not mince words about the president when he was running for office in 2016. Stewart, for example, compared Trump to Benito Mussolini, Italy's World War II-era fascist leader. "If some of you are Donald Trump supporters, we see the world differently, because I can't imagine what someone is thinking," Stewart said in March 2016, adding that Trump "does not represent Republican ideals, he is our Mussolini." Grothman, meanwhile, said that same month that Trump was "an embarrassment as a person." "You look at the way he behaves," Grothman said. "If your 8-year-old child behaved that way, you'd wonder if there was something wrong with them. You'd chastise them. This is the president of the United States." Share this -







GOP Rep. Kelly compares Trump impeachment day to bombing of Pearl Harbor Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., drew a direct comparison between Wednesday’s impeachment vote and the bombing of Pearl Harbor — saying that they are both dates that "will live in infamy." “On Dec. 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States, and it’s one that President Roosevelt said, this is a date that will live in infamy,” Kelly said, referring to the famous speech given by then-President Franklin Roosevelt after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. “Today, Dec. 18, 2019, is another day that will live in infamy,” Kelly said. Share this -





