“It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” says Trump as markets dive

“It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” President Donald Trump said Thursday, after Wall Street took another beating.

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday, as concerns mount about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. government's response to the pandemic.

The S&P 500 fell briefly into bear market territory Thursday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by more than 2,200 points, or 9 percent, and the Nasdaq index fell by 8 percent.