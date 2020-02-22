It's Nevada, so a deck of cards comes into play if there's a tie Playing cards are stacked on a table ready to be used in the event of a tie during the Nevada Democratic Caucus at Centennial High School on Feb. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev. David Becker / Getty Images Share this -







Candidates show up at caucus sites to thank voters Elizabeth Warren paid a visit to the Coronado High School caucus. She hugged supporters and shook their hands, thanking them for "participating in democracy." "This is what it's all about," she said. Pete Buttigieg visited Sierra Vista High School to meet with caucusgoers there. Buttigieg says his focus for today is "making sure we have a very strong support and show well," especially considering this is the "most diverse electorate we’ve had yet." He called today a "great opportunity for us to show that broadening coalition." Joe Biden visited a caucus location in Las Vegas, spending time shaking hands and mingling with caucus-goers waiting to register. He spent roughly half an hour making his way through the lines of caucusgoers, snapping selfies and asking them for their support. Share this -







Julián Castro helps caucus for Warren Julian Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and has been campaigning for Elizabeth Warren, stopped by the Desert Pines High School caucus site in East Austin. He spoke to Javier Galvez, 35, who was caucusing for Joe Biden. Galvez's daughter Isabela, 6, was with her father. Suzanne Gamboa Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Sanders dominates among Nevada caucusgoers who prioritize issues over beating Trump Bernie Sanders has a wide lead in the Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses among voters who prioritize a candidate who agrees with them on issues over someone who can beat President Donald Trump. Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show Sanders winning more than half of the initial preference votes among those who prioritize issues, far ahead of rivals Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. According to NBC News, the race is currently too early to call, but Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference vote based on early entrance polls. Support for Sanders is more muted among Nevada Democrats who’d rather nominate a candidate who can beat Trump: Sanders is vying with moderate rivals Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg for the lead with these voters. Share this -







Too early to call in Nevada, but Sanders has a significant lead in initial preference results LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Democratic caucus on Saturday is too early to call after precinct locations closed their doors, according to NBC News. Bernie Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference results based on early entrance polls, NBC News projected. Sanders' projected lead in voters' initial preference came as doors at caucus sites across the state closed promptly at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. local time). For the full story click here. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Liberals, Latinos and young voters power Sanders to significant early lead in Nevada Bernie Sanders saw a groundswell of support from young, liberal voters in Saturday’s Nevada Democratic caucuses. Early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show Sanders also found strong backing among the state’s Latino voters. According to NBC News, the race is currently too early to call but Sanders has a significant lead in the initial preference vote based on early entrance polls. Sanders is overwhelming his rivals among the state’s youngest caucusgoers, capturing the votes of two-thirds of those age 17 to 29. The Vermont senator is also the clear favorite of Nevada Latino Democrats, winning about half of their votes. And as in previous contests, Sanders has garnered wide support from voters describing themselves as “very liberal.” Roughly half of these caucusgoers named him their first choice. He’s also winning half the votes of participants who favor replacing private insurance with a single government plan. Share this -







NBC News Entrance Poll: Nevada Democratic caucusgoers are the most diverse electorate in 2020 contests so far Participants in Saturday's Democratic caucuses in Nevada are much more racially diverse than voters in any presidential contest so far this year, early results from the NBC News Entrance Poll show. Seventeen percent of Democratic caucusgoers are Latino; 10 percent are black; and 34 percent in total are people of color. That’s a huge leap in diversity from the Democratic electorates in Iowa (where people of color made up just 9 percent of voters) and New Hampshire (11 percent). Compared to the previous two states, Saturday’s Nevada electorate looks much more like Democrats nationwide: In 2018, 41 percent of those voting for Democratic congressional candidates were people of color. Read more about the electorate's diversity. Share this -







Biden posts photo with Cher along with a play on her lyrics Do you believe in life after Trump? pic.twitter.com/azZ1qZCqFW — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2020 Share this -





