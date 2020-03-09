It's time to study your health insurance plan

President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued to downplay concern around the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the U.S.
In a tweet, Trump compared coronavirus outbreak numbers to annual flu deaths. Health experts have warned such comparisons can be problematic because the flu is reasonably predictable while much is still unknown about the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
Scientists are still working to get a more complete picture of the virus including its mortality rate.
Just before Trump's tweet, health secretary Alex Azar appeared on Fox News and said "nobody is trying to minimize" the threat of the new coronavirus.
So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!
Public interest in coronavirus spikes, according to Google Trends
Public interest in coronavirus is reaching levels that dwarf other major events of the past decade, according to data from Google Trends.
Google is able to see what people on its search engine are looking for, making it a useful indication of public interest. And according to its data, coronavirus searches have spiked considerably — and could make even the amount of searches for major figures such as Barack Obama and Donald Trump look small in comparison.
"I've said this before, but the amount of interest in the coronavirus is just unreal," Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham said on Twitter. "I've never seen anything like it. Shaping up to be the biggest story in Google trends history."
I've said this before, but the amount of interest in the coronavirus is just unreal. I've never seen anything like it. Shaping up to be the biggest story in Google trends history. pic.twitter.com/wdHga01nLZ