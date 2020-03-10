Ivy League cancels postseason basketball tournaments

'We are 10 days away from the hospitals getting creamed,' warns former homeland security adviser The U.S. is a little more than a week away from a health care crisis related to the new coronavirus, according to the man who once advised President Donald Trump on how to respond to pandemics. "We are 10 days from the hospitals getting creamed,” Tom Bossert, who was Trump’s homeland security adviser until he was ousted in 2018, told NBC News. Bossert was never replaced, and Trump eliminated the national security council jobs related to disease outbreaks. In an op-ed in The Washington Post published Monday, Bossert said that unless the U.S. closes schools, halts public gatherings and takes other steps to reduce community transmission, the country is headed for the sort of crisis Italy is now facing, with hospitals overwhelmed by elderly people in need of critical care. “Simply put, as evidence of human-to-human transmission becomes clear in a community, officials must pull the trigger on aggressive interventions,” Bossert wrote. “Time matters. Two weeks of delay can mean the difference between success and failure. Public health experts learned this in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed 50 million to 100 million people around the globe. If we fail to take action, we will watch our health-care system be overwhelmed.” Share this -







Wuhan temporary hospitals start to close Medical professionals pose for a photo as the last batch of COVID-19 patients are discharged from Wuchang Fang Cang makeshift hospital on March 10, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. As the number of Coronavirus patients drops, the city has closed 11 temporary hospitals. Stringer / Getty Images







Wall Street rally fades as questions arise about Trump's stimulus plan Wall Street rallied Tuesday morning before sinking back into the red, as sentiment waned that President Donald Trump would introduce a robust economic package in time to shore up the growing financial impact from the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank to a loss of almost 100 points just hours after a surge of 945 points. That, in turn, came just one day after a historic rout that saw the blue-chip index drop by 2,013 points, the most ever. While Trump said Monday he would be meeting with congressional Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a stimulus package, White House officials and analysts threw cold water on that idea, noting that there was no evidence such a plan had been floated.







Disinfecting Parliament Workers disinfect the desks and chairs of the Lebanese Parliament in central Beirut on Tuesday. Lebanon has 41 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus — most of them linked to Iran. Anwar Amro / AFP - Getty Images







Ohio ordering polling stations in senior centers and nursing facilities be relocated Ohio is ordering polling stations to be relocated away from senior citizen nursing living and nursing facilities over concerns about the coronavirus. Their primary is March 17. An important update on voting in Ohio in light of the increased concerns about Coronavirus. #COVID19OhioReady#COVID19#Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/J5n5plunEe — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) March 9, 2020







Italians wake up to empty streets after country put into quarantine A waitress looks on by a sign advising clients to keep distance on a cafe's window in downtown Milan on Tuesday. Miguel Medina / AFP - Getty Images MILAN — Millions of Italians woke up to a virtual standstill on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in an attempt to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak. "We are normally serving offices, school students, tourists but without them around we're losing 70 percent of our income," said Fabrizio Ticozzi, 60, who owns a bakery on one of the busiest streets in central Milan. "We don't know how long all this is going to last," added his wife, Carla. Milan, Italy's usually humming fashion and financial capital, stood quiet. Those who did leave their homes to open their cafes and store fronts kept their distance, conscious of contracting the disease or running afoul of the government's quarantine rules. Read the full story here.







Mayor of small French town defends Smurf gathering While many parts of Europe are canceling large gatherings, the mayor of Landerneau, a small city on the western tip of France, recently allowed a group to host a gathering of 3,500 people dressed as Smurfs — a world record. The mayor, Patrick Leclerc, told Agence France-Presse that he does not regret his decision. "We must not stop living... it was the chance to say that we are alive," he said. Many major events in Europe have already been canceled. Italy has banned all large gatherings including sporting events. People dressed as Smurfs attend a world record gathering of Smurfs on March 7, 2020, in Landerneau, western France. Damien Meyer / AFP - Getty Images







Wash your hands to your favorite song With people focusing on better hand-washing technique, the guidance is to sing "Happy Birthday" twice to ensure a good, thorough cleaning. But that song gets old. So am enterprising developer created WashYourLyrics.com, which will put the words to your favorite song to proper hand-washing routine. Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" works particularly well. Omg. This site allows you to generate a poster of your favorite lyrics to the duration of how long you're supposed to wash your hands for! https://t.co/vXYmfEgKMS pic.twitter.com/BCIuyqYNDG — The Priyanka Bird 🐦 (@Priyanka101) March 10, 2020






