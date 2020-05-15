J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy J.C. Penney, weighed down by debt and battered by the coronavirus, has filed for bankruptcy. Sales at J.C Penney have fallen annually since 2016. Its roughly 860-store footprint is less than a quarter of its store base in 2001. The company’s nearly $11 billion in sales the last fiscal year are almost a third of its sales the same year. The Texas-based retailer, which was founded more than a century ago, employed roughly 90,000 full- and part-time employees as of February. It joins fellow department store chains Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores as victims of the pandemic, which has forced their doors shut and exacerbated problems that existed before the virus started spreading. Read the full story here. Share this -







Navajo Nation residents to be under strictest lockdown yet FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Residents of the Navajo Nation will be under the strictest weekend lockdown yet. Grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses will be closed starting Friday night. Essential workers also are being told to stay home until Monday around dawn. A frustrated Navajo Nation president made the announcement after a spike in deaths that he attributed to shifting traffic patterns in New Mexico. As of Thursday, the tribe reported 127 deaths and 3,632 positive cases since it first began tracking the figures. Tribal officials say more than 500 people have recovered. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American reservation.







U.S. pilot jailed in Singapore for breaking quarantine order SINGAPORE — An American cargo pilot who admitted to "poor judgment" in breaking a quarantine order to buy medical supplies became the first foreigner imprisoned in Singapore for breaching its restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus, his lawyer said Friday. FedEx pilot Brian Dugan Yeargan, 44, of Alaska, was sentenced to four weeks Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to leaving his hotel room for three hours to buy masks and a thermometer, defense lawyer Ronnie Tan said. Singapore has one of the largest outbreaks in Asia, with 26,000 cases. More than 90% of those infected are foreign workers living in crowded dormitories, while the government recently began easing restrictions for the local population. The tiny city-state has strict penalties for those who breach quarantine rules, don't wear masks in public or fail to adhere to social distancing measures. Quarantine violators face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to 10,000 Singapore dollars ($7,000) or both.







NFL's first phase reopening set to begin NFL facilities can begin reopening Tuesday in cities and states that will allow it, league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter Friday to team executives. "This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safety and effectively, even in the current environment," the letter states. The reopening would generally prohibit coaches and players from being at the facilities, and on-site retail and ticket sales aren't yet allowed, Goodell said. Workers must undergo infection control training, and team facilities can only operate at 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 75 people, the commissioner said. The season was scheduled to begin Sept. 10, but that date was unclear as a result of the pandemic. On Tuesday Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said major pro sports franchises could revive games in his state beginning Saturday. NFL team facilities can begin reopening as soon as Tuesday. https://t.co/Y5exc4SeGg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2020







CDC's Redfield tweets models showing over 100,000 deaths by June 1 CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1. See national & state forecasts: https://t.co/PI1AtLCCmt pic.twitter.com/iylBnom5U0 — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) May 15, 2020







Mother gives birth outside hospital, father uses face mask to tie umbilical cord Sarah Rose and David Patrick knew they would be required to wear masks at the hospital during the delivery of their son, but they never imagined that they would use one to bind his umbilical cord. They also never pictured being out in the cold when they welcomed their son. Yet that was their reality over Mother's Day weekend. Read the full story.







Aid for undocumented immigrants in California starts Monday Starting Monday, undocumented immigrants living in California who are ineligible for federal financial aid amid the coronavirus pandemic can apply to a new program. Eligible immigrant families will be able to get up to $1,000 per household under Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus emergency assistance plan, which was announced last month. Newsom announced a $125 million public-private Disaster Relief Fund for California workers who do not have permanent legal status and are excluded from receiving government assistance such as unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.







Researchers in France identify virus-like symptoms from fall PARIS — In a potential breakthrough, doctors are finding evidence that the coronavirus may have been in France much earlier than anyone thought. A team of researchers in the city of Colmar in northeastern France announced last week that it had identified two X-rays, from Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, showing symptoms consistent with the virus. It could be evidence the virus was spreading in Europe two months before previously known and even before it had been officially identified in China. The news comes a week after a separate team of scientists in Paris established that a patient had the coronavirus Dec. 27, so far the earliest known case in Europe. Read the whole story.






