Jack Beaton

Beaton, a father of two children, was killed while shielding his wife from the gunfire, his son Jake Beaton wrote on social media. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Beaton and his wife were in Las Vegas celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

"He put Laurie on the ground and covered her with his body and he got shot I don't know how many times," Beaton's father-in-law Jerry Cook told The Telegraph.