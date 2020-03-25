Jackson Browne says he tested positive Singer Jackson Browne performs onstage at the 33rd Annual TEC Awards during NAMM Show 2018 at the Hilton Anaheim on Jan. 27, 2018 in Anaheim, California. Jesse Grant / Getty Images file Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 71-year-old singer, whose hits include "The Pretender" and "Doctor My Eyes," told Rolling Stone that he got tested after he began feeling ill recently. He said he believes he might have gotten infected during a recent trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit, which was held March 12. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said his symptoms are mild, and he is self-quarantining at home. He urged younger people to take part in the global response to stop the spread of the virus. "That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.” Share this -







NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns says his mom is in a coma because of coronavirus Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns says his mom is in a medically-induced coma because of coronavirus. The NBA star announced on social media his mom has been suffering from a high fever, a cough and was having trouble breathing. She was put on a ventilator before being placed in a coma. Towns encouraged his fans to take the outbreak seriously and said he made the video so "people understand the severity" of the outbreak. "This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself, practice social distancing, please don't be in places with a lot of people," he said. WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @YouTube — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020 "We're gonna keep fighting," Towns said. "We are gonna beat it, we are gonna win. I hope my story helps." Share this -







U.S. hospitals brace for unprecedented shortage of nurses As hospitals around the United States prepare for a surge of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients, they are trying to fill thousands of "crisis" nursing jobs, particularly intensive care unit and emergency room positions. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, several U.S. states were experiencing nursing shortages, and without a dramatic increase in staffing, hospital administrators and advocates fear the health care system will not be able to handle the demand. “The American Nurses Association is concerned about the pending shortage of nurses to care for COVID-19 patients," said Ernest Grant, the group's present, in a statement to NBC News. "It is critical that healthcare facilities and the federal government do all they can to protect this essential workforce.” Read the full story here. Share this -







British parliament set to close for at least four weeks on Wednesday A woman walks opposite the Houses of Parliament, by the River Thames, on Wednesday as the spread of coronavirus continues. Hannah Mckay / Reuters Britain’s parliament is set to close and suspend sitting for at least four weeks starting Wednesday as part of the government’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. Parliament was due to close for a three-week Easter break on March 31, but a motion on Wednesday has proposed that the closure begins a week earlier as fears grow that politicians and staff are being put at risk by continuing to work. The iconic Palace of Westminster, sitting along the River Thames in central London, had already closed to visitors and reduced the number of lawmakers present with those inside spacing out along benches in accordance with social distancing rules. Share this -







Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, his royal household said Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, 71, who is first in line to the British throne, is experiencing mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health," Clarence House said in a statement. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement added. Charles, the eldest son of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, is now self-isolating and working from home at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus. Read the full story here. Share this -







Iran records more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases Iran’s health ministry reported 2,026 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 27,000. The total number of deaths has also gone up by 143 in the last 24 hours to 2,077, the ministry added. Iran has been one of the global hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic, where the virus has sickened and killed several members of the country's political elite. Share this -







Richard Engel daily report: A third of the world is now under lockdown MARCH 25: @RichardEngel here, with your daily briefing on #coronavirus. A third of the world is now under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/K4uHhP3cWW — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 25, 2020 Share this -







The Great Wall of China partially reopens: state media The Great Wall of China partially reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported. China's television network CCTV said the famous Badaling section will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, with a daily cap on visitors. Other sections of the wall remain closed, and security guards will remind visitors to distance from each other. Visitors will also have their temperatures taken upon entry, CCTV said. A tourist wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall after it was re-opened on Tuesday. Lintao Zhang / Getty Images Meanwhile, mainland China registered 47 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, all imported— down from 78 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. Share this -







U.S. could be next 'virus epicenter': WHO The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with cases there growing quickly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. The U.S. has so far recorded 54,810 coronavirus cases, including 781 deaths. Share this -





