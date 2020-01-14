January Democratic debate: Everything you need to know The seventh Democratic presidential debate is set for Tuesday night, and it will be the smallest — and least diverse — debate to date. The field of candidates has been shrinking, and the front-runners' campaigns have been taking on a tougher tone with one another, with even old friends Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren butting heads. The debate is the last before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. The two candidates who've been sniping at each other the most in recent weeks, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, will be standing side by side on center stage. Here's what you need to know. Share this -







If you're just catching up on the Sanders/Warren conflict... Here's what you need to know about the brewing tensions between Warren and Sanders: Warren on Sunday called on Sanders to turn his campaign "in a different direction" after it reportedly provided talking points to its volunteers instructing them to paint Warren as the candidate of elites in conversations with voters. Read more about that here. Warren on Monday said that in 2018 told her that he didn't think a woman could win the 2020 election — a statement the Sanders campaign had blasted as "a lie" earlier in the day. "Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals," Warren said in a statement. "Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed." Read more about that here.







Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang Yang isn't on the debate stage tonight, but he had some good news: an endorsement from comedian Dave Chappelle. Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let's do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020







'Who is Brianne Pfannenstiel?' and everything else Google shows us about tonight's debate You might be wondering just who Brianne Pfannenstiel is, according to Google. Searches for Pfannenstiel are up a whopping 4,200 percent (granted from what is probably a very small initial amount) ahead of tonight's debate. Pfannenstiel, 31, is the top political correspondent for The Des Moines Register and a moderator for the debate, alongside CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip. As for how the candidates stack up against each other in terms of Google searches, Bernie Sanders currently retains the top spot, followed by Warren, Biden, Buttigieg and Steyer. This is how *all* the Democrat candidates compare in search in #Iowa from January to now.https://t.co/yaz7Sm5f8g



More data: https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt pic.twitter.com/o3kOdNa3ja — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 14, 2020







ANALYSIS: Sanders needs to light a fire now. The question is whether he can control the blaze. Sen. Bernie Sanders has stepped up an undeclared war on his top rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination — and left himself open to counterattack — because it's do-or-die time for him. Sanders, I-Vt., and his supporters are tangling with former Vice President Joe Biden over foreign policy, trade and race, and with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over policy purity, elitism and whether he said a woman can't win the presidency. The skirmishes rile up his base at the expense of alienating other Democrats. While that's a strategy that makes more sense here and in other early primary states, where a relatively small but committed army of supporters can deliver victory, it risks a severe backlash now or over the long run. Yet Sanders' best shot starts with his taking the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, following up with wins in New Hampshire and Nevada and riding a wave to a majority of delegates before the party's convention in Milwaukee in July. That is, he needs to light a fire now. The question is whether he can control the blaze. Read more here.






