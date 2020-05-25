Reuters
58m ago / 7:22 AM UTC
Japan looking to end Tokyo's state of emergency
TOKYO - Japan is looking to lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions while also considering fresh stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei reported on Monday.
Social distancing curbs were removed for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government had kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch.
The government will seek approval from key advisers for the lifting on Monday. If approved, Japan would have no regions under the state of emergency, which was first instated on April 7.
Tim Stelloh
1h ago / 7:12 AM UTC
Republicans sue California over expanded mail-in voting
The Republican National Committee and other GOP groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, arguing a move to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic is illegal.
The federal lawsuit also names the California Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee as plaintiffs. In a tweet announcing the suit, national committee chair Ronna McDaniel called Newsom’s executive order “radical” and a “recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud.”
The May 8 order requires election officials in each of the state’s 58 counties to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters.
“No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” Newsom said.
Read the full story.