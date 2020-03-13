Japan still plans to hold a 'sound and safe' Olympics Japan said it was determined to hold the Tokyo Olympics on schedule on Friday, after President Donald Trump suggested a one-year delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Trump told reporters that he "just can't see having no people there," referring to the Tokyo Games, according to Reuters. "I think if you cancel it, make it a year later that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd." In response, Japan Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that among the International Olympic Committee and 2020 organizers, "There have been absolutely no discussions about a possible postponement or a cancellation either." "Preparations are underway for the July 24 opening ceremony, ensuring that we are able to hold a sound and safe Games," she said. Share this -







First cases reported in East Africa Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the coronavirus from a woman who had returned to Kenya from the United States, the health minister said on Friday. Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature." Kenya's Minister of Health Mutahi Kagwwe announces the first COVID-19 coronaviurs case in Kenya, a 27 year-old Kenyan woman came from the U.S., at the press conference in Harambee house in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday. Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images Also on Friday, neighboring Ethiopia confirmed its first case of the virus.







Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being ill-prepared to test for the coronavirus and blamed President Barack Obama for the situation. "For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.....," Trump wrote. For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020 In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote, ".... Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!" Click here to read full story







South Korean nurses suit up to treat patients infected with COVID-19 Nurses from Keimyung University hospital posing for portraits between shifts caring for patients infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Daegu, South Koea on Friday. Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images







English Premier League suspends soccer season The English Premier League announced Friday it was suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus, when the situation will then be reviewed. The decision comes just a day after the league said games this weekend would continue with fans in stadiums, in contrast to decisions taken by other major sports leagues from the NBA to MLB. That appears to have changed last night after Arsenal announced coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive for COVID-19. The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020 The country's top sports league has legions of fans in the U.S. and across the world. The suspension leaves the fate of the season, most of which had already been played, in doubt. Liverpool had seemed on course to seal a historic title after decades of waiting. Other English soccer leagues also said Friday they were suspended for the same period.







High risk of European health capacity being overwhelmed, experts warn The risk is high that European healthcare systems will be overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak, the E.U.'s health agency has warned. "The risk of healthcare system capacity being exceeded in the E.U./[European Economic Area] and the U.K. in the coming weeks is considered high," the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Thursday. The also called for a slew of measures to be implemented to halt the spread of the deadly disease — including quarantines of confirmed or suspected carriers and prioritizing slowing demand for specialized healthcare needs, such as ICU beds. The European Economic Area (EAA) includes Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.







Venezuelan migrants wear protective masks at Colombian border People coming from Venezuela wore protective face masks as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus as they showed their documents on the Colombian border at Simon Bolivar International Bridge on Thursday. Schneyder Mendoz / AFP - Getty Images







Melbourne F1 Grand Prix canceled amid coronavirus fears After the Formula One Australian Grand Prix was canceled in Melbourne on Friday, members of the Ferrari team arrived to pack up their equipment. William West / AFP - Getty Images






