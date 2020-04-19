Japanese government faces complaints after giving out dirty masks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s unpopular handouts of old-fashioned cloth masks as part of his coronavirus measures faced complaints, as thousands of those sent to pregnant women were dirty.

The health ministry said over the weekend that it has received at least 1,900 cases of the problems reported by 80 municipalities that the masks came with stains, dust and other contamination. The dirty masks were among a half million masks that the government started sending to pregnant women in Japan as a priority last week.

Abe announced a plan on April 1 to mail two cloth masks each to all 50 million households in Japan amid dire shortage of masks. The faulty masks were the latest embarrassment for Abe’s government already criticized for its virus measures inadequate, off-target, too little and too late. The ministry said it has urged mask makers to resolve the contamination problem, while asking municipal officials to visually inspect the masks before mailing them.

Japan's health ministry reported more than 500 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total reported cases to 10,361 and 161 reported deaths. The actual number of infections is believed to be higher as Japan is only just starting to expand its testing capabilities.