Associated Press and Arata Yamamoto
30m ago / 8:06 AM UTC
Japanese government faces complaints after giving out dirty masks
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s unpopular handouts of old-fashioned cloth masks as part of his coronavirus measures faced complaints, as thousands of those sent to pregnant women were dirty.
The health ministry said over the weekend that it has received at least 1,900 cases of the problems reported by 80 municipalities that the masks came with stains, dust and other contamination. The dirty masks were among a half million masks that the government started sending to pregnant women in Japan as a priority last week.
Abe announced a plan on April 1 to mail two cloth masks each to all 50 million households in Japan amid dire shortage of masks. The faulty masks were the latest embarrassment for Abe’s government already criticized for its virus measures inadequate, off-target, too little and too late. The ministry said it has urged mask makers to resolve the contamination problem, while asking municipal officials to visually inspect the masks before mailing them.
Japan's health ministry reported more than 500 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total reported cases to 10,361 and 161 reported deaths. The actual number of infections is believed to be higher as Japan is only just starting to expand its testing capabilities.
Dennis Romero
29m ago / 8:07 AM UTC
Florida officials say 302 long-term care facilities have virus patients
The Florida Department of Health on Saturday night released a list of long-term care facilities that have reported coronavirus patients.
It includes 302 facilities with at least one patient in 45 counties across the state. It was published on the department's website at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said Saturday afternoon that 1,627 residents and staff in long-term care facilities tested positive. Health officials said 162 of them have died.
The release of the list represented a change of heart for DeSantis and state officials, who had previously resisted revealing which facilities in a state known for its retirees had been impacted by spread of the virus.
The total number of Florida cases, including 692 nonresidents, was 25,269 Saturday, the health department said.
Diana Dasrath
27m ago / 8:09 AM UTC
Bill Cosby wouldn't survive virus behind bars, spokesman says
A spokesman for Bill Cosby said Saturday the imprisoned comedian and actor will die if he contracts cornavirus in the Pennsylvania correctional facility where he's being held.
Andrew V. Wyatt said in a statement that Cosby, 82, recently had partially blocked arteries, is blind from glaucoma, takes medication for high blood pressure and since fall has had two major surgeries to prevent cardiovascular failure.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Department of Corrections to transfer certain inmates to community corrections facilities or home confinement and, so far, Cosby has not been one of them. There's been one death and 35 total coronavirus cases through Friday at the prison where the performer was being held.
Cosby was convicted in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. He is serving a sentence of three- to 10-years.
