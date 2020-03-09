Japan’s professional baseball season postponed by outbreak Japan’s professional baseball league decided to postpone the season opening due to the coronavirus outbreak. The league's commissioner, Atsushi Saito, announced that the season opening matches slated for March 20 will be postponed during a meeting with Japan's twelve professional baseball teams Monday. “While continuing to seek advice from experts, we will aim to start the season some time during April," Saito said. Japan has so far recorded 488 cases of the virus and 15 deaths. Share this -







Iran sees a spike of nearly 600 new coronavirus cases Health officials in Iran reported nearly 600 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total to 7,161 as the country struggled to contain the outbreak. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said a total of 237 people have died from the virus since the epidemic began, with 43 new deaths reported Monday. Share this -







Dow set to open with a decline of 1,300 points as oil war adds to coronavirus stresses Wall Street is preparing for a bloodbath on Monday, after oil prices cratered by 30 percent overnight, pushing all three major averages to declines of around 5 percent and adding stress to an economy already feeling intense pressure from the coronavirus epidemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to open down by 1,300 points on Monday morning, with trading on the S&P 500 halted overnight after hitting critical levels that triggered a "circuit-breaker," which prevents further losses. Investors took shelter in safe havens, pushing gold to a seven-year high and pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to an all-time historic low of 0.3 percent by early morning. Conditions worsened after the world's oil-producing countries failed to strike a deal at a meeting between cartel members in Vienna last week. The stalemate continued over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly planning to ramp up production on their own terms after the current deal expires at the end of the month. A broker at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday. Michael Probst / AP Share this -







7 Trinity College students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure Seven Trinity College students in Connecticut are in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure. The students at the Hartford, Connecticut, college are not displaying symptoms and their possible exposure did not occur on or near campus, Joe DiChristina, vice president of student affairs and dean of campus life, said in a statement on Sunday. They have left campus and the school said it is checking in regularly with the students who are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it added. "We ask for your assistance in not engaging in rumors or speculation, which may stigmatize individuals and spread fear and misinformation," DiChristina added. As of Sunday, there was one reported case of coronavirus in Connecticut. Share this -







Milan turns into a ghost town amid coronavirus lockdown Empty streets around the Via Corsico in Milan, Italy on Sunday as the city went into lockdown Sunday. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Share this -







Saudi Arabia locks down province as coronavirus cases rise Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary lockdown on the eastern Qatif province, an oil-producing region and home to a large Shiite Muslim population, to prevent the spread of coronavirus after 11 people there were infected. Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, took the tally to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighboring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. The Saudi interior ministry said in a statement Sunday that no one would be allowed to enter or exit Qatif and that work at all public and private sectors in the province had been suspended with the exception of institutions providing necessary services. Share this -







London's FTSE 100 plunges to three-year low amid coronavirus, oil price war fears A Kuwaiti trader checks stock prices at Boursa Kuwait in Kuwait City, on Sunday. Yasser -Al-Zayyat / AFP - Getty Images Stock tumbled early Monday morning as markets in Europe and Asia tanked after a shocking all-out oil price war added to anxiety around the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus. London's FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low, down eight percent, after a sharp drop in oil stocks, as a move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output sent prices of the commodity crashing. That came as investors were still alarmed about the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Read full story here. Share this -





