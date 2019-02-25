Javier Bardem's Spanish speech doesn't draw applause from conservative Oscar viewers

Before presenting the Academy Award for best foreign film to the Mexico-set "Roma," actor Javier Bardem took his time on the podium to give an impassioned plea in Spanish against President Trump's proposed border wall.

"There are no borders or walls than can constrain ingenuity and talent," Spanish-born actor said in his native language. The message received loud applause inside the Dolby Theatre — but not so much from conservatives on social media.

"Javier Bardem drops a political speech about borders during #Oscars but there's one problem: If the Aztecs and Mesoamericans had walls to protect themselves against the Spanish conquistadors (like Javier's ancestors), they wouldn't be speaking Spanish today," tweeted Giacomo K Walked Away from the Dems in 1989, a self-described MAGA supporter.

"Javier Bardem gives another ‘no borders’ speech," conservative pop culture critic Christian Toto wrote on his live Oscar blog on HollywoodinToto.com.

"The last four remaining conservatives watching lunge for their remotes. This is part of the scripted banter, folks. Team Oscar approves this, even though they know the ratings will droop."