Jayapal calls Trump the 'smoking gun' Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., made her case for impeachment by arguing that the president abused his power by pressuring a "fragile ally" to investigate a political rival by withholding aid. "This is not hearsay. The president was the first and best witness in this case. The president admitted to his wrongdoing and corrupt intent on national television. The president is the smoking gun," she said. She argued that if Congress does not hold Trump accountable he will commit abuses of power again. "The smoking gun is already re-loaded and whether or not it gets fired, that's up to us," she said. Jayapal: 'The president is the smoking gun' 05:06







The markup is in recess until Thursday morning The first day of the markup concluded at 10:34 p.m. The meeting will continue at 9 a.m. on Thursday.







A lot of empty seats in the audience Unlike previous hearings, tonight the hearing room in the Longworth House Office Building has more empty seats than full ones. There are no House members watching from the audience. GOP counsel Steve Castor is sitting in the first row, and Rep. Jordan has come down to chat with him periodically. GOP lawmakers have come and gone after speaking. Gaetz, Buck and Ratcliffe have all left, and it’s not clear if they’ll return. Some Democrats have cycled in and out of the room, but at the moment only two of their seats are empty. With the exception of Gohmert and Gaetz, tonight’s hearing has been much more high-minded and somber than others. There have been no procedural hijinks, and lots of appeals to the founders’ visions, holding up of pocket Constitutions and personal anecdotes supporting votes. Share this -







GOP impeachment posters attack, mock Democrats House Judiciary Republicans brought large posters to the impeachment markup to call out Democrats over the inquiry. One sign, without context, reads: "44% of House Democrats already voted to impeach President Trump. The outcome is predetermined." The other sign takes aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairs of the committees leading the impeachment inquiry, dubbing them the "Coastal Impeachment Squad" because most represent New York or California. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on Dec. 11, 2019. Jose Luis Magana / Pool via Getty Images Share this -







Gohmert publicly names person some Republicans say is whistleblower Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee on impeachment, said the name of a person whom Republicans believe is the whistleblower who sparked the inquiry against President Donald Trump. The Texas lawmaker said the person's name while rattling off a list of witnesses he said should have been called as fast witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. "Now that we have the articles of impeachment — a vague abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — the very things the majority has done in preventing us from having the witness that could shed light on this, not opinion but fact witnesses, we need to hear from those witnesses,” he said. He then proceeded to say a list of names of witness he wanted to testify which included the person alleged to be the whistleblower. Read the full story here Share this -







Bass blasts Republicans for calling impeachment a 'coup' Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., excoriated Republicans for calling the impeachment inquiry a coup to overthrow President Donald Trump "This is not a coup, and it is irresponsible to label a constitutional process a coup," she said. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also on the House Judiciary Committee, previously called the process the "slowest-moving coup in history."







This is Rep. Lofgren's third impeachment This is her THIRD impeachment, and @RepZoeLofgren says the use of impeachment isn't about punishing a president, it's about protecting the country and constitution. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 12, 2019






