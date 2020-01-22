Jeffries wraps up; Senate breaks for dinner Jeffries has just wrapped up his remarks — all focused on the July 25 call — concluding them with a sharp rebuttal to Trump’s repeated claims that his phone conversation with Zelenskiy that day was “perfect.” "This was not a perfect call,” Jeffries said in closing. “It is direct evidence that President Donald John Trump corruptly abused his power and solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election." With that, Chief Justice John Roberts announced a 30-minute break for dinner. Share this -







Schiff uses text messages to paint picture of shadow Ukraine policy Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, is using his time at the lectern to review text messages sent among and between Volker, Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, Sondland and Giuliani that he said paint a picture of the shadow Ukraine policy that several witnesses testified to in November. "Think about how unusual this is. This is the president's personal lawyer who's on this personal mission on behalf of his client to get the investigations in Ukraine. The president of Ukraine can't get in the door of the Oval Office and who are they going to? Are they going to the Security Council? No. Are they going to the State Department? No. They tried all that, they're going to the president's personal lawyer," Schiff said. "Does that sound like an official policy to try to fight corruption?" he added.







And they're back! The dinner break is over, the proceedings have resumed, and Schiff is back at the lectern.







Republicans say they haven't heard anything new today Republican lawmakers, as well as the president's legal team, echoed one another in saying they had heard nothing new Wednesday as they emerged during a brief break in the impeachment trial. Speaking with Fox News, Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow said the case presented by House impeachment managers amounted to "repeat cycles" within the first five hours of the presentation. "We're hearing the same things each time," he said, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and John Barrasso of Wyoming expressed similar sentiments as they left the Senate floor. "Six hours of testimony so far today since I didn't hear anything new, at all," Barrasso said. "We were here all day yesterday for about 13 hours, no new material presented." Democrats have been pleading for the Senate to allow for additional witnesses like Bolton and Mulvaney, who have first-hand knowledge of the president's actions toward Ukraine. Republicans voted Tuesday into Wednesday morning to table motions made by Schumer to allow for additional witnesses and documents.







Impeachment coverage draws 11 million TV viewers The Senate impeachment trial is becoming must-see TV. About 11 million people tuned in to at least part of the first day of the trial across the broadcast networks and cable news channels, according to Variety. And Fox News viewers are showing particularly strong interest, outpacing even the broadcast channels in daytime viewership. The Trump-friendly cable news channel drew 2.7 million viewers from 12:30 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET, beating out CBS (1.9 million), ABC (1.6 million) and NBC and CNN (1.4 million). MSNBC drew 1.9 million. Fox News also drew the biggest audience in primetime (from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET) with 3.5 million viewers. MSNBC drew 2.5 million, while CNN attracted 1.5 million. NBC took the top spot in evening coverage from 5:18 p.m. ET to 7:40 p.m. ET with 2.8 million viewers, topping Fox News (2.6 million), MSNBC (2 million) and CNN (1.5 million). ABC and CBS did not cover the trial in the evening hours. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC.







Fact-checking Trump's defense: 'They got their money' President Donald Trump repeatedly made false claims Wednesday about his handling of Ukraine foreign aid, seeking to publicly defend himself as Democrats began opening statements in the Senate trial on whether to remove him from office. Trump — who has sought to block White House documents and aides from offering evidence in the trial and insists there is no basis to Democrats' claims — repeatedly said that Ukraine got their foreign aid early and that Ukrainian officials have said he did nothing wrong. Neither claim is completely true, but the president's remarks — made from Davos, Switzerland — suggest that his defense against the impeachment charges will be rooted in his own reading of the facts. Read NBC News' fact check of his claims.







Jeffries interrupted by protester Jeffries was briefly interrupted by a protester yelling loudly. The protester was escorted out of the chamber within seconds, and Jeffries resumed his remarks, but the protester continued to scream loudly just outside the chamber, on the third floor near the press gallery. He could be heard yelling, "Schumer is the devil," "Dismiss the trial of impeachment," and he repeatedly mentioned abortion, as he was arrested and led away by Capitol Police.







Jeffries zeroes in on Trump's request for 'a favor' on July 25 call Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who took over after Demings, is using his time at the lectern to revisit and re-emphasize the significance of what occurred on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy. "The president claims that his call was perfect. Nothing can be further from the truth," Jeffries said. "The call is direct evidence of President Trump's solicitation of foreign interference in the 2020 election as part of a corrupt scheme." Jeffries went on to read selections from the transcript of the call, offering analysis along the way. Seizing on Trump's saying that "I would like you to do us a favor, though," — and Trump's mentions of Crowdstrike and the Bidens that followed — Jeffries slammed the president for trying to net a "personal favor." "On the July 25th call, Mr. Trump could have endeavored to strengthen the relationship with this new Ukrainian leader. Instead, President Trump focused on securing a personal favor," Jeffries said. "He wanted Ukraine to conduct phony investigations designed to enhance his political standing and solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election," he added.






