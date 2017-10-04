Jennifer Irvine

Irvine, a 42-year-old lawyer, was with a group of friends when she was shot in the head, her friend, Kyle Kraska, told the Washington Post.

Kraska described Irvine as a “ball of energy” who often organized weekend trips and social get-togethers.

The sports director for CBS News 8 told the Post that he hoped his friend died instantaneously from the bullet wound.

“Her life ended singing and dancing and smiling,” he said.