Jennifer Lopez sings Barbara Streisand's 'People' "There's one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time and it's how much we all need each other," Jennifer Lopez said before singing Barbara Streisand's song "People." Streisand's version was inducted in Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. The Supremes also recorded a version of the song for its unreleased 1965 album "There's a Place For Us." Share this -







Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings A federal judge on Saturday blocked Kansas from limiting attendance at in-person religious worship services or activities to 10 people or fewer to check the spread of the coronavirus, signaling he believes there’s a good chance the policy violates religious freedom and free speech rights. The ruling from U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly if pastors and congregations observe social distancing. The judge's decision will remain in effect until May 2. He has a hearing scheduled Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against Kelly by two churches and their pastors. Broomes’ action comes amid strong criticism of the Democratic governor’s order from the Republican-controlled Legislature and increasing pressure from GOP lawmakers to lift at least part of a stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents that took effect March 30 and is set to continue until May 3. It also comes as the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Kansas. Read the full story here. Share this -







'One World: Together at Home' concert closes with powerhouse Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend performance Powerhouse singers Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and John Legend came together for the final performance of the "One World: Together at Home" concert with a rendition of Bocelli's "The Prayer." "Tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today," read an African proverb posted onscreen after the performance. While the concert was not a telethon, Global Citizen raised more than $40 million through corporate donations for health care workers and the World Health Organization. Share this -







Taylor Swift one of few artists to sing one of her own songs While most artists sang covers for their "One World: Together at Home" performances, Taylor Swift opted to sing "Soon You'll Get Better," a song from her latest album "Lover." "This won't go back to normal, if it ever was," Swift sang. "It's been years of hoping, and I keep saying it because I have to ... you'll get better." Swift recently announced she was canceling the rest of her 2020 live performances in her bid to follow social distancing guidelines. Share this -







Billie Eilish and brother, Finneas O'Connell, join together for 'Sunny' Billie Eilish joined forces with her main musical collaborator and brother, Finneas O'Connell, for a rendition of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" for the "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert. "Sending my love to you," Eilish said. "And I want to thank all the health care workers risking their lives to save ours." The 18-year-old won album of the year for her debut "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" and four other awards at the Grammys earlier this year. Share this -







'Wake Me Up as September Ends' as meaningful in coronavirus era Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends" was written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong about his father, who died from esophageal cancer when Armstrong was 10 years old, but has also been used as a song to commemorate those lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks as the song's music video depicts a couple who was separated during the Iraq War. Fans found Armstrong's rendition of the track just as meaningful in the coronavirus era as it was when released in 2004. Wake me up when September end 🥺



Wow how real can that get pic.twitter.com/9FRrCjvyy0 — Arla 😻 (@arla_stan) April 19, 2020 Billy Joe Armstrong is singing the saddest Wake Me Up When September Ends 😭 #TogetherAtHome — Stay @ Home. PLEASE. (@cheryna27) April 19, 2020 Share this -







John Legend and Sam Smith sing 'Stand by Me' but some viewers were distracted by Legend's Grammys John Legend and Sam Smith sang a moving version of "Stand By Me" during the "One World: Together at Home" concert, but some fans found themselves distracted by Legend's shelf of Grammys lurking in the background. john legend with a stuffed grammy shelf in the background while he sings is a flex — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 19, 2020 John Legend flexing rn — tom🌼 (@SwiftlyManic) April 19, 2020 Not John Legend performing in front of his Grammy shelf sskskksksks — Southern Homo, MD (@SouthernHomo) April 19, 2020 Share this -







Three Keith Urbans perform country-version of 'Higher Love' Not one, not two, but three Keith Urbans offered a country spin on Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" at the "One World: Together at Home" concert. Urban first appeared alone onscreen, but after a few seconds, a second and third Urbans appeared, each playing different guitars. Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, also made a cameo. Apparently Keith Urban cracked the code to human cloning while the rest of us were quarantining #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/GsklZAQkox — Brian Wagner (@BrianBWagner) April 19, 2020 Share this -







Running joke of the night: The three Jimmys It was low-hanging fruit: what kind of joke can you make when of the three biggest late hosts one is named Stephen, breaking the Jimmy streak? “I’m Jimmy Fallon, I’m Jimmy Kimmel and I’m Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Colbert," Colbert opened the "One World: Together at Home" concert, introducing the running joke that offset the more serious moments of the concert. Fans seems to be into it, though. Loooove Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Jimmy Colbert #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/OCW0oLO4Kg — NoManchesKarol (@nomanchesKS) April 19, 2020 Share this -





