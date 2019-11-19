Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, departs after testifying Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, departs after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 19, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite / AP Share this -







Lt. Col. Vindman exits the Capitol after over four hours of testimony National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman leaves the Longworth building after testifying during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Nov. 19, 2019. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Graham says Trump shouldn't testify at impeachment hearings Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was asked by reporters during a break in the hearing on Tuesday about President Donald Trump possibly testifying before the House Intelligence Committee. Q: Do you think the president should come testify in the House impeachment trial? He said he's strongly considering it. "If I were him I wouldn't," Graham responded. Share this -







Williams, Vindman hearing over The Williams and Vindman hearing has concluded after roughly 4.5 hours. Share this -







GOP spins who's partisan and who isn't As the GOP side suggests Vindman is partisan and disloyal to his country, they’re promoting the words of Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official who oversaw Russia and Europe policy. It’s worth noting the asymmetry here: Vindman has served his career in explicitly nonpartisan roles. Morrison was a longtime aide to House Republicans on the Armed Services Committee. That is, the lawmakers in the hearing are positioning a declared partisan actor as nonpartisan and a declared nonpartisan actor as partisan. Share this -







Heck: A 'painful irony' Trump pardons war criminals and demeans Vindman Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., gave an impassioned defense of Vindman, who has been attacked by the GOP and Trump allies. Heck said there was a “rich but incredibly painful irony” in the GOP and the president attacking Vindman within a week of Trump, contrary to the advice of military advisers, pardoning military officers who were convicted of war crimes. Heck has played this role before in the last two hearings, often using his time to thank the witnesses for their service and serve as a sort of anger translator to push back on GOP attacks. Heck: A 'painful irony' Trump pardons war criminals and demeans Vindman 02:15 Share this -







Former Obama official on White House tweet criticizing Vindman: 'Astonishing' It is absolutely astonishing for the White House to undermine a sitting member of the National Security Council. #ImpeachmentDay https://t.co/UQ7ESdQHbN — Brett Bruen (@BrettBruen) November 19, 2019 Share this -





