JetBlue becomes first U.S. airline to require passengers to wear masks

Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds to honor frontline workers The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels will give a loud salute Tuesday afternoon to healthcare workers and others on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus with flyovers in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The event will begin at noon in Newark, New Jersey and New York City and will last about 35 minutes, the Thunderbirds said in a press release. The aircraft will then head to Trenton, New Jersey, for a 10-minute show that begins at 1:45 p.m. The final stop will be in Philadelphia at 2 p.m. and will last for about 20 minutes. Read the full story here.







'Naked concerns': German doctors strip down to protest lack of protective equipment Some doctors have posed naked inside and outside their practices, wearing nothing but their stethoscopes. blankebedenken A group of German doctors has posed naked to show how vulnerable they feel without adequate protective equipment on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The group calls its protest Blanke Bedenken, which translates as "naked concerns," saying shortages of protective clothing and equipment are putting their lives at risk. "We are your general practitioners. To treat you safely, we need protective equipment. If we run out of what little we have, we look like this," one of the group's tweets said next to a naked photo of a male physician. The group, which was launched on Thursday and has since garnered growing attention online, has featured more photos of doctors posing in their medical practices, some wearing nothing but a stethoscope. Read the full story here.







Naples' pizza ovens fired up again as city eases lockdown restrictions A man carries pizza for a home delivery at the Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy on Monday. Andrew Medichini / AP Wood is burning again in Naples' pizza ovens as of Monday night, giving a symbolic and savory boost to Neapolitans after two months of lockdown meant an end to their most iconic and favorite food. Whereas pizzerias in Rome and elsewhere were allowed to operate for take-out and delivery service, they were banned in Naples out of fears that such a congested, high-density city could fast become a new hot spot for COVID-19 infections. With Italy as whole gradually reopening, Campania's Governor Vincenzo De Luca lifted bans on pizza deliveries as well as home deliveries from bars, pastry shops and ice-cream parlors and restaurants. Pizzas being prepared for home delivery at the Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy on Monday. Andrew Medichini / AP De Luca enforced strict lockdown measures, knowing that the region's hospitals couldn't handle a major influx of sick. In the end, Campania had a relatively manageable outbreak of about 4,300 people infected, half of whom didn't need to be hospitalized. Italy was the first country in the West to be slammed by the outbreak, and its death toll is the highest in Europe and second only to the U.S.







Over 30 percent of Americans have witnessed COVID-19 bias against Asians, poll says More than 30 percent of Americans have witnessed someone blaming Asian people for the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Ipsos survey conducted for the Center for Public Integrity. Sixty percent of Asian Americans, who made up about 6 percent of the survey's respondents, told Ipsos they've seen the same behavior. The poll, released Tuesday, comes as advocacy groups and researchers report an alarming rise in anti-Asian discrimination. Stop AAPI Hate, an effort to track these cases, reported about 1,500 instances of harassment against Asian Americans in a one-month period since mid-March. Read the full story.







Turkey donates medical equipment, PPE to U.S. The Turkish government donated essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment to the United States on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara confirmed. The supplies were loaded on a Turkish A-400M military aircraft and headed to Washington, D.C., to help the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the embassy said in a statement. Distribution of the equipment— including N95 masks, gowns and face shields — would be handled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. U.S. officials thanked Turkey, a NATO ally, adding it was a signal of the strong relationship between the countries.






