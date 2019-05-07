Jill Biden addresses husband's apology to Anita Hill

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden said Tuesday that her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, was "grateful" that Anita Hill recently took his phone call amid her frustration with his handling of her decades-old accusations of sexual harassment against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The former vice president called Hill last month, shortly before announcing his presidential bid, but Hill told the New York Times she was not satisfied with his message.

Pressed on that exchange on NBC's "Today," Jill Biden argued that the experience gave her husband perspective he used to promote women's issues in the Senate.

"They had the phone call. He was really grateful that she took his call. He apologized to her, and the one good thing that has come out of this is that he made sure that there were now women senators one that committee. He has written the Violence Against Women Act, so you have to look at the good that came out of that," she said.

Jill Biden spoke to "Today" as part of a media swing to promote her new book. She also addressed the Hill hearings in an interview with NPR, where she said that "he apologized for the way the hearings were run, and now it's kind of, it's time to move on."

Watch the full "Today" interview with Jill Biden below.