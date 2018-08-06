Joanna Coles tweets about her post-Hearst future

Joanna Coles is getting off the treadmill — literally.

The former chief content officer at magazine publishing house Hearst surprised the publishing world when she resigned last week. On Monday, in her own unique style, Coles tweeted out a video of herself getting off a treadmill and discussing what is next.

"My route is being recalculated," she said. "It's time for a new adventure."

The New York Post was first to report her departure on Friday.

On Monday, Hearst released a statement from a spokeswoman: "Joanna is an innovator, a connector and an inspired editor. She's made the decision to start a new adventure and we thank her for her creativity and many contributions and wish her the very best."

Many magazine industry watchers were surprised when she wasn't selected to succeed David Carey, who is stepping down as president. Instead, the 50-year-old Hearst digital chief Troy Young got the job.

During her tenure at Hearst, Coles created a world that went well beyond editing magazines including Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire; she's a board member at Snap and worked with TV network Freeform to help create a show based on her journals called "The Bold Type." The married media executive also published a book about online dating this year.

Coles told The Independent back in 2008 that in order to pitch herself as a new chief at women's magazine Marie Claire, she had to chase after then-Hearst president Cathie Black, who was just leaving her office to head to the airport. Coles invited herself into the back of the cab to make her pitch to run Marie Claire. She got the job and the rest is history.