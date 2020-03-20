Job losses could quickly soar into the millions as coronavirus craters U.S. economy

Goldman Sachs predicts weekly jobless claims will skyrocket to 2.25 million by next Thursday, an astonishing reversal of fortune for a labor market that had been enjoying a sustained stretch of record-low unemployment as recently as a few weeks ago.

“The job market is in free fall,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Businesses have no choice but to reduce payrolls,” he said, adding that even those who remain employed face gloomy prospects.

“Most of those people, even if they don't lose their jobs, they're going to lose hours, they're going to lose pay,” he said.

