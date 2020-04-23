Jobless claims reach 26 million since coronavirus hit, wiping out all gains since 2008 recession Another 4.4 million Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week, revealing that at least 26 million people have requested unemployment benefits since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In just one month, all job gains since the Great Recession have disappeared, according to new data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. The economy had created around 22 million jobs since 2010, during a historic decade of economic expansion that came to an abrupt end in February. Over the last three weeks, initial jobless claims have declined, but they are still jaw-dropping totals. Many economists worry that, as the crisis continues, there could be a second wave of layoffs as businesses realize they cannot survive any longer. Read the full story here. Share this -







Almost half of Europe's virus deaths in care homes, says WHO The number of people dying from coronavirus in Europe's care homes is an "unimaginable human tragedy," as new estimates from the the World Health Organization suggest they make up nearly half of all deaths from the disease in the region. Earlier this week, the continent surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths. According to estimates from countries in the European Region, up to half of those who have died from #COVID19 were resident in long-term care facilities. This is an unimaginable human tragedy. @hans_kluge — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) April 23, 2020 There is a "deeply concerning picture" emerging regarding those in long-term care facilities, the WHO's director for Europe told a press conference on Thursday. "This pandemic has shone a spotlight on the overlooked and undervalued corners of our society. Across the European Region, long-term care has often been notoriously neglected. But it should not be this way," said Dr. Hans Kluge, as he urged future investment in setting up person-centered long-term care facilities throughout Europe.







Chinese citizen journalist resurfaces after going missing in Wuhan A Chinese citizen journalist who posted videos in February about the coronavirus situation in the city of Wuhan — where the outbreak originated — resurfaced on Wednesday after going missing for almost two months. Li Zehua, 25, was one of three citizen journalists who went missing in Wuhan. In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, he said he had been forcibly quarantined. 我是李泽华Kcriss，这是2月26日至今关于我的一些情况。I'm Kcriss, here is something about me si... https://t.co/ETjY7QaacY via @YouTube — Kcriss Li (@KcrissLi) April 22, 2020 A video he published on Feb. 20 showed temporary porters being hired to transport corpses of people who apparently died of the coronavirus. It was viewed 850,000 times on YouTube, which is blocked in China. Days later, he posted live video footage of the police coming to his home. He was then not heard from until his new video was posted on Wednesday. The other two citizen journalists, Chen Qiushi and Fang Bin, who according to media reports also posted footage of overwhelmed hospitals and corpses piled in a minibus, have not yet resurfaced publicly. U.S. Congressman Jim Banks called in March 31 on the U.S. State Department to urge China to investigate the disappearance of the three. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed Banks' call at the time, saying it was "totally based on trumped up messages and information."







Restrictions bring long lines of traffic in Indonesia Drivers wait in lines for a check in Bandung, Indonesia on Thursday where during large-scale restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Antara Foto / Reuters Share this -







UN warns pandemic is becoming a 'human rights crisis' United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the coronavirus is “far more” than a public health emergency, explaining it is also an economic and social crisis that is “fast becoming a human rights crisis.” #COVID19 is a public health emergency — that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.



People — and their rights — must be front and centre.



#COVID19 is a public health emergency — that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.

People — and their rights — must be front and centre.

My new report on how human rights can and must guide #coronavirus response & recovery: https://t.co/CmYirKbsci pic.twitter.com/rssMV0MPBg — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 23, 2020 The U.N. chief said in a video message that there is discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle COVID-19 and there are "structural inequalities that impede access to them." However, the chief didn't mention any countries by name. Guterres released a U.N. report on Thursday where he warned of "rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push back against human rights in some countries," saying "the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic." The report called for governments to be transparent, responsive and accountable while "protecting human rights and the rule of law" in the time of the outbreak.







China to donate an additional $30 million to WHO China will donate $30 million to the World Health Organization, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday, in support of coronavirus prevention and health systems in developing countries. The contribution will be on top of $20 million donated by China in March, it said. "Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, WHO, under the leadership of Director General Ghebreyesus, has actively fulfilled its responsibilities and upholds an objective, fair and scientific standpoint," said spokesperson Geng Shuang in a daily briefing. "It has played an important role in assisting countries to cope with the epidemic and promote international cooperation in the fight against epidemics." China's donation to the WHO reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people in the WHO, Shuang said. Last week, President Donald Trump halted funding to the organization. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WHO and sent more than $57.8 million earlier this year.






