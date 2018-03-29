Joe Biden endorses Feinstein's bid for 6th term in Senate

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday endorsed longtime Democratic colleague Dianne Feinstein’s bid for a sixth term in the Senate.

“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress,” Biden said in the press release announcing the endorsement.

Feinstein, 84, is facing a primary challenge from California State Sen. Kevin de Leon. De Leon is running as the progressive alternative to Feinstein, and the state’s top-two primary system means the two will likely battle all the way until the general election in November.

Unlike former President Barack Obama, who up until recently has been remained out of campaign politics, Biden has embraced his role as a high-profile surrogate. Earlier this month he campaigned for Democrat Conor Lamb ahead of his victory in a special congressional election in Pennsylvania.

The move further cements the former VP and heavily speculated about potential 2020 candidate's role as part of the establishment. How Biden navigates the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the months ahead will be interesting to watch.