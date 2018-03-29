Joe Biden endorses Feinstein's bid for 6th term in Senate

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday endorsed longtime Democratic colleague Dianne Feinstein’s bid for a sixth term in the Senate.
“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress,” Biden said in the press release announcing the endorsement.
Feinstein, 84, is facing a primary challenge from California State Sen. Kevin de Leon. De Leon is running as the progressive alternative to Feinstein, and the state’s top-two primary system means the two will likely battle all the way until the general election in November.
Unlike former President Barack Obama, who up until recently has been remained out of campaign politics, Biden has embraced his role as a high-profile surrogate. Earlier this month he campaigned for Democrat Conor Lamb ahead of his victory in a special congressional election in Pennsylvania.
The move further cements the former VP and heavily speculated about potential 2020 candidate's role as part of the establishment. How Biden navigates the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the months ahead will be interesting to watch.
Political partisans on both sides are passionate about the policies and issues that their party espouses, but it turns out that they are almost equally passionate about disliking their political opponents' views.
A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that majorities of Democrats (63 percent) and Republicans (71 percent) say that one major reason they identify with their party is that the other side's policies are "harmful for the country."
Slightly more (76 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of Democrats) cite their own party's policies as a major reason they identify with their party.
About half of Democrats and Republicans (51 percent and 45 percent, respectively) say they identify with a party largely because they have a lot in common with others who sign on to the same political team.
And nearly four-in-ten (37 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats) say that one reason they identify with their party is that they don't have a lot in common with the other side.
Turns out the punny names you thought up for the Biden-Trump fight were all for naught.
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated that he should not have suggested fighting President Trump earlier this month, adding that the remarks were taken out of context but that he should not have gotten “in the mosh pit with this guy.”
“I shouldn’t have said what I said. I shouldn’t have brought it up again,” Biden said on a podcast interview with former Obama staffers.
The former V.P. told University of Miami students earlier this month that the now infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump brags about grabbing women made him so angry that, “If we were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
“The idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with a president of the United States or anybody else now is not what I said, and it is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone,” Biden said in the podcast.
Though there will be no “Scranton Showdown” or “Punch Out on Pennsylvania Ave.,” the war of words is likely to continue between the president and the Democrat who continues to stir speculation about one more presidential run.
Luke Messer and Todd Rokita are both running for Senate in Indiana, they're both Republican congressmen and they maybe look a little bit alike.
A third candidate in the GOP primary, Mike Braun, is having a little bit of fun with that last part.
In a new ad, Braun carries around cardboard cutouts of the two Republicans and asks passerby to tell them apart. (Spoiler: They can't, which gives Braun an opening to talk about their records being "in politics, all their lives.")
Here's the longer digital version below. (A :30 second version is also airing in markets around the state, according to ad-tracking group Advertising Analytics)
Well, this isn't the kind of headline Republicans probably want to deal with as they head into a challenge to a potentially vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbent.
The AP reports that Rep. Jim Renacci, the GOP frontrunner to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown in the fall, failed to disclose nearly $50,000 in donations while registered as a lobbyist in the late 2000s.
The report "identified five reporting periods from 2008 to 2010 while the Ohio Republican was registered as a lobbyist when he either failed to file the required disclosure form or reported giving no political contributions when he had given." The AP also writes that Renacci failed to file the correct paperwork to terminate his registration as a lobbyist until four months after he entered Congress.
Renacci's campaign says that he never actually lobbied, was only registered as a lobbyist as a precaution and wasn't required to disclose contributions because he wasn't active. But he did file some lobbyist reports, while missing others.
Since switching from the governors' race to the Senate contest after frontrunner Josh Mandel dropped out, Renacci has taken pains to describe his "strong distaste for Washington and the political establishment."
Former President Barack Obama will return to politics in May when he appears at a fundraiser for vulnerable Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, NBC News confirms.
Obama will help raise cash for the Missouri Democrat in Beverly Hills on May 6, according to a source familiar with the matter. It will be the first appearance the former president has made on behalf of a Democratic candidate since leaving the White House.
McCaskill, running for re-election in a state Donald Trump won by 19 points in 2016, is a top target for Republicans this fall.
She was the first female senator to endorse Obama during his 2008 run, backing the then-Illinois senator over Hillary Clinton. McCaskill went on to become one of Clinton's most prominent early backers during her 2016 run.
Mitt Romney on Monday said he is “more of a hawk” on immigration than President Trump and the children of undocumented immigrants should not be allowed to stay in the country legally.
The comments came as the 2012 Republican presidential nominee turned 2018 Senate candidate defended his conservative credentials in front of a crowd of Republican voters in Utah worried he was too moderate to earn their votes.
“For instance, I’m a deficit hawk,” Romney said while taking questions at the town hall in Provo, according to the Daily Herald. “That makes me more conservative than a lot of Republicans and a lot of Democrats. I’m also more of a hawk on immigration than even the president. My view was these DACA kids shouldn’t all be allowed to stay in the country legally.”
The Trump administration announced last year the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA], the Obama-era program that allowed many young people brought to the country illegally as children to stay. A Trump proposal to continue the program with $25 billion in border wall funding failed to pass Congress.
Romney, who frequently fought back attacks on his conservative bona fides during the Republican presidential primary, said Monday he is against granting a pathway to citizenship for the 1.8 million youth who would have been eligible under the Trump plan.
"I was more conservative than others in my party. Now I will accept the president’s view on this, but for me, I draw the line and say, those who’ve come illegally should not be given a special path to citizenship," Romney said.
Plenty of first-time candidates this political cycle come from unconventional backgrounds, but a newcomer running in the Democratic primary in South Carolina's 5th congressional district has the kind of unusual skill set that many nonetheless associate with members of Congress.
He's a clown.
Steve Lough, a former professional clown for the Ringling Brothers circus, says he's jumping into the contest to run against Republican Ralph Norman, who won the seat in a closer-than-expected special election last year.
Lough — whose website is ClownForCongress.com and whose campaign slogan is the dad-joke ready "Aim High! Vote Lough!" — says he'll make gun violence prevention a key part of his platform.
Democrat Archie Parnell, who narrowly lost to Norman last year, is also running.
Mark your calendars! Primary season is here, and there are LOT of important contests to watch through the spring and summer as the parties duke it out. Here are 10 that you should make sure to keep tabs on — in chronological order.
- WV-SEN, GOP primary(May 8) — Republicans are increasingly worried that former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, who served a year in prison after the 2010 explosion at his West Virginia mine — could come out on top in the primary. If he does, many fear that vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would have a far easier path to reelection in the fall than if he faced either of Blankenship’s main opponents, Rep. Evan Jenkins or state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
- IN-SEN, GOP primary (May 8) — Incumbent Joe Donnelly is one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country, but the three main GOP contenders to take him on —Todd Rokita and Luke Messer and Mike Braun — must first get through a brutal and deeply personal brawl to win the nod.
- OH-GOV, Dem and GOP primary (May 8) — Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray and longtime Ohio pol Dennis Kucinich are the top candidates fighting for the Democratic nomination. Attorney General Mike DeWine is the heavy favorite against Lt. Gov Mary Taylor on the GOP side, but it’s been a nasty race, with a pro-Taylor super PAC deriding DeWine on TV as insufficiently close to Trump and DeWine branding his opponent as a “slacker.”
- GA GOV, Dem primary (May 22) — Candidates Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans are locked in a tense contest as the two female Democrats try to claim the party’s mantle, with race playing a prominent role (Abrams is black, Evans is white.)
- California House primaries (June 5) — Orange County’s changing demographics and Clinton-friendly districts should be favorable to Democrats, particularly after a pair of high-profile Republican retirements. But the state’s top-two primary system threatens to shut Democrats out of several contests completely if too many Democratic candidates divide the vote amongst themselves.
- VA-SEN, GOP primary (June 12) — Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine is expected to have a fairly smooth reelection race, but the outcome of the GOP primary still may have important consequences for the Republican Party up and down the ballot in Virginia. The best-known GOP contender so far is Corey Stewart, who stridently defended Confederate imagery during his near-win in the gubernatorial primary last year. Republicans privately worry that Stewart at the top of the ticket could drag down moderate Republican House candidates elsewhere in the state, hurting the party’s chances of keeping the House majority.
- WI-SEN, GOP primary (August 14) — There’s a ton of outside money already pouring into Wisconsin as state Sen. Leah Vukmir (who’s been endorsed by Scott Walker’s wife Tonette) and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson (who has the backing of the Club for Growth and megadonor Richard Uihlein, among others) battle for the chance to take on vulnerable Democrat Tammy Baldwin.
- AZ-SEN, GOP primary (August 28) — Conservative Kelli Ward has been bashing Rep. Martha McSally from the right (and don’t forget that Joe Arpaio is in this race, too). The winner will face a strong candidate in Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
- FL-GOV, Dem and GOP primary (August 28) — Guns are becoming a big issue on both sides of this primary as Gwen Graham (daughter to former senator and governor Bob Graham) dukes it out with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine in the Democratic contest, while the competitive Republican field includes agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam, Trump-backed Rep. Ron DeSantis and – likely – Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
- NY-GOV, Dem primary (September 13) — Actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, famous for her role as a star in the HBO hit series “Sex and the City,” could give incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo a tough fight if she can build the right coalition of voters in the state.
A Republican hoping to knock off Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is hoping Montanans will choose Top Gun over trumpets.
Businessman Troy Downing is out with a new ad comparing his career as an Air Force pilot and support for the president to Tester’s background as a school teacher, trumpet player and Trump critic.
“So who should we send to the Senate? The trumpeter or the Trump supporter?” the narrator asks as a jet buzzes over an actor portrayal of Tester playing trumpet on a tractor.
Downing will first have to beat out three other Republicans if he wants the chance to take on Tester, who is one of ten Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won in 2016.
The Montana primary is June 5.