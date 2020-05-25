Joe Biden makes first public appearance in more than two months

Big changes coming to public pools this summer A closed public pool in Mission, Kan., on May 15, 2020. Charlie Riedel / AP file Public pools will look very different this summer if they open at all with the coronavirus threat still looming, as teenage lifeguards will be tasked with maintaining social distancing and spotting COVID-19 symptoms in addition to their primary responsibility of preventing drownings. Pools that do plan to open will take precautions, including screening temperatures on entry, requiring lifeguards to wear masks and significantly reducing the number of swimmers allowed in the water and locker rooms, said Dr. Justin Sempsrott, the medical director for the lifeguard certification program Starguard Elite and executive director of Lifeguards Without Borders, which works to reduce drownings worldwide. “It's definitely not going to be business as usual this season," he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







WHO temporarily halts trial of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns The World Health Organization announced on Monday that it's suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19, saying fears of the drug's potential danger is causing it to "err on the side of caution." The medication, best known for use against malaria and autoimmune disorders, has been touted as a possible answer to COVID-19 by President Donald Trump. But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said evidence has shown harmful side effects of hydroxychloroquine, including heart problems. Read the full story here.







100-year-old World War II veteran released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 A World War II veteran was discharged after spending 58 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Lloyd Falk, 100, was admitted to Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, on March 24 as one of the hospital's first COVID-19 patients. He had also lost his wife of 74 years to the virus. Despite all odds, he was released from the hospital on May 20 after making a full recovery. In a video posted on the hospital's Facebook page, health care workers can be seen lining the hallways and cheering as he is wheeled out of the hospital to begin his rehabilitation. "We salute you, Mr. Falk," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "Your courage and resilience inspires us all."







New York's daily deaths back under 100 New York state coronavirus deaths were back under 100 on Sunday after a slight rise the previous day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Memorial Day news conference. Ninety-six New Yorkers died from from COVID-19 on Sunday, 75 in hospitals and 21 in nursing homes, the governor said Monday. On Friday, the state's 84 recorded deaths marked the first time New York saw under 100 deaths since late March, but the number had risen on Saturday to 109.






