Biden says family is ready for a presidential bid if he decides to run

Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’s now “certain” his family is prepared for a grueling political fight, but cautioned that a final decision about 2020 will come down to whether he feels confident he can secure the Democratic nomination. 

“I don’t want this to be a fool’s errand,” Biden said. "I want to be sure that if we do this, and we’re very close to getting to a decision, that I am fully prepared to do it.

"I think we can [win the nomination.] I think that’s where we are. But there’s still a couple hurdles to go through to make sure we have this all in place."

Biden’s comments, made during an event at the newly-renamed Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, were his most candid and expansive to date about his political future. 

As NBC News reported last week, Biden said his first concern as he considered 2020 was the toll a race against President Trump could have on his family, especially his grandchildren. 

“I don’t think the he’s likely stopped stop at anything no matter who the runs against,” Biden said.

But the former Vice President said he just convened another family meeting, as he has before all his major political decisions. 

“There’s a consensus. They – the most important people in my life – want me to run,” he said.

Biden spoke with author Jon Meacham about his new book, The Soul of America, as part of a day-long celebration of Biden’s public service as the University of Delaware dedicated its school in Biden’s honor. 

On hand were a number of Biden’s longest serving political advisors including his wife, Valerie. 

Former Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), who also attended, said Biden did not privately give him any indication of his final decision but said he hoped Biden would run. 

"I think the country needs someone that number one, can win, and that will unite this country again,” he said. 

Mike Memoli

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

GOP's Mark Harris will not run in North Carolina special House election marred by election fraud

Republican Mark Harris announced Tuesday that he will not be a candidate in the special election that has been ordered in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District. Harris, who was the apparent winner in the district's congressional race last fall, bowed out just days after the North Carolina State Board of Elections ordered a new election in the wake of last week's hearing that exposed evidence of widespread fraud in the 2018 race.  

In a statement announcing his decision, Harris said he had an "extremely serious" health condition that would keep him from devoting the time needed to run in the new election. 

"While few things in my life have brought me more joy than getting to meet and know the people of this incredible part of North Carolina, and while I have been overwhelmed by the honor of their support for me as the Congressman-elect of NC-9, I owe it to Beth, my children and my six grandchildren to make the wisest decision for my health," he said, referencing his wife.

"I also owe it to the citizens of the Ninth District to have someone at full strength during the new campaign. It is my hope that in the upcoming primary, a solid conservative leader will emerge to articulate the critical issues that face our nation."

Harris initially appeared to have won the state's 9th Congressional District race, edging out Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. But shortly after Election Day, credible allegations of election fraud occurred, allegations that prompted the state elections board to refuse to certify the election. 

During a shocking, days-long state election board hearing, investigators accused political operative McCrae Dowless, who worked for the Harris campaign, of being at the center of an illegal absentee ballot harvesting scheme. One of Dowless' associates told the board she collected incomplete ballots from voters and marked votes for Republican candidates, while Dowless told her how to avoid raising suspicion along the way. 

Harris had for months claimed that he had no knowledge of any impropriety. But during that hearing, his son took to the stand and admitted that his father ignored his advice to not hire Dowless out of fears that he was involved in illegal conduct. 

In response to that testimony, the state board of elections ordered a new election for the seat, but hasn't outlined the timeline yet. 

While ruling himself out of that election Harris endorsed Stony Rushing, a local county commissioner. 

McCready has said he will run again for the seat.

NBC News Political Unit

Poll: Voters turned off by idea of America moving toward socialism

A new poll from Public Opinion Strategies—the GOP half of the NBC/WSJ poll— found that while Democrats may be open to the American political system shifting toward more socialist policies, the prospect is hardly popular with the rest of the electorate. 

Fifty-one percent of registered voters in the poll disagreed with the notion that "the country would be better off if our political and economic systems were more socialist," while 45 percent supported the idea. 

Democrats, by a 58-point margin, overwhelmingly believe the U.S. would be better off if it were more socialist. But just 14 percent of Republicans agree, and 83 percent disagree. 

More than half, 56 percent, of independents disagree that a shift toward socialism would be beneficial. 

Key swing groups also disagree, such as white suburban women and those living in potential 2020 battleground states. 

Democratic socialists or those open to more socialist policies may argue, fairly, that part of the problem is the game around definitions—the stigma of socialism is likely far more poisonous in the political debate than some socialist-tinged policies may be. 

But as Public Opinion Strategies pollster Neil Newhouse pointed out, "the president's State of the Union warning against a shift to socialism makes sense given these poll results." 

The poll was conducted February 16-20 of 800 registered voters, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Sanders says tax returns coming soon

Even though President Trump successfully navigated through the 2016 presidential campaign without disclosing his tax returns, Democrats won't likely be able to repeat that performance. 

Candidates like Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have already released returns ahead of previous elections, moves that will only add to the pressure on other candidates to follow suit. 

The question came up during Sanders' CNN town hall, where Sanders promised his returns would be released "sooner than later" but blamed his delay on a lack of 'accountants at home." And he deflected on his decision not to release the returns in 2016 by arguing that he would have done so if he won the nomination. 

So stay tuned to see how Sanders handles this issue, and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Speaking of Sanders, his fundraising operation has gone gangbusters—the New York Times reports he raised $10 million since he announced his bid less than a week ago.
  • As Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan refuses to close the door on challenging President Trump in the 2020 GOP presidential primary, his former deputy campaign manager, a Republican National Committee member, is whipping support for Trump among Maryland Republicans, the Washington Post reports
  • Politico has a new story on how progressives, including former Justice Department and Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon, are pushing Democrats to support packing the Supreme Court. 
  • Kamala Harris sat down with The Root for an interesting interview where she backed a plan to decriminalize sex work, called President Trump a racist, and defended her past work as a prosecutor. 
  • Warern pledged on MSNBC's "All In" that her first big piece of domestic legislation if elected president would be an anti-corruption bill. 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro, on MSNBC's "Hardball," talked about his openness to government-sanctioned reparations payments 
NBC News Political Unit

Reporter's notebook: Peter Alexander on press being relocated from North Korea summit workspace

NBC's Peter Alexander recounts his experience being forced, with other members of the press, to relocate from the media filing station that had been approved of by the White House for reporters covering the summit with President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

"This is," Alexander notes, "proving to be an unusual foreign trip."  

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Inslee says tackling climate change would be top priority if he runs for president

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has made up his mind about running for president in 2020 and will announce his decision soon, he told NBC News in an interview on Sunday.

(On MSNBC Monday afternoon, Inslee repeated to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that an announcement is imminent.)

And if he does run, he’ll make combatting climate change his top issue – above all others.

“We’ve had a lot of great presidents. But we’ve never had a president who’s said this is the No. 1 priority of my administration. You’ve never had a president who’s said this is the paramount duty of the federal government,” he said.

“You have just not had that. We need that.”

Inslee, a Democrat who was first elected governor in 2012 and who served in the U.S. House of Representatives before that, praises the “Green New Deal” that progressives have pushed to respond to climate change. But he sees it as a mission statement.

“I liken it back to the original Apollo mission,” he said, referring to the U.S. effort to send a man to the moon. “Kennedy did not give you the design of the retrorockets when he said we were going to the moon, right?”

“We have one administration left – of chance – to restrain this monster,” he said of climate change when asked about other duties on the president’s desk. “When your house is on fire, you go grab the bucket and you fight the fire, even though your lawn needs mowing and you haven’t answered the mail. That’s the situation we’re in. This is a one-time chance.”

Inslee also said he favored eliminating the Senate filibuster – which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation – to help achieve his goals in combatting climate change.

“I think it’s got to go,” he argued. “I just believe that the nature of economic change and social change and the integration of the world economy demands a functioning Senate.”

Asked about a 2020 bid, Inslee said, “Yes, I’ve made up my mind.”

And the decision?

“It will be revealed fairly shortly, one way or another.”

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Warren says no to big-donor perks

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a message for big donors: Thanks, but no thanks. 

They're still free to donate to her campaign, but Warren announced Monday in an email to supporters that she's running a primary campaign "on the principle of equal access for anybody who joins it." 

"That means no fancy receptions or big money fundraisers only with people who can write the big checks," she wrote. 

"It means that wealthy donors won’t be able to purchase better seats or one-on-one time with me at our events. And it means I won’t be doing “call time,” which is when candidates take hours to call wealthy donors to ask for their support."

It's a good headline for Warren, one that reinforces her crusade against big money in politics. But it's also a significant risk that will likely up the pressure on her digital fundraising team. And as NBC's Mark Murray points out, the rules only apply to a primary, and not the general election—an important distinction because nominees typically rely heavily on joint-fundraising committees. 

See Warren's full letter to supporters here and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Politico reports that some major GOP donors are concerned that the Trump campaign doesn't have a solid plan to win reelection and reverse trends in the Rust Belt.
  • HuffPost has a transcript of California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris' off-the-record remarks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee last year, after a request from an audience-member during a campaign stop. 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro is expanding his operation with new hires for his national campaign and in New Hampshire, the Texas Tribune reports. 
  • McClatchy has a deep dive into how Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders hopes to stand out as many Democrats embrace issues he made central to his 2016 campaign. 

 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Some Democrats aren't over 2016

The calendar may read 2019, but for some, it's still 2016. 

Some professional Democrats are harboring bad blood related to the party's 2016 primary, a dynamic that's become clear in the early days surrounding Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential launch. 

It's unclear how much resentment rank-and-file Democratic voters still feel after the tough primary, which left some Sanders supporters feeling like the race was rigged against them and Hillary Clinton supporters frustrated that Sanders' orbit didn't fall faster in line behind her. 

But the fissures that do still exist are clear in recent stories that call into question whether Sanders can put the past behind him and capture the party's 2020 presidential nomination, a question First Read identified last week as central to Sanders' bid.

The dynamic is most clear in Politico's new story on Sanders' post-primary travel in support of Clinton, the premise of which hinges on Sanders' use of a "a carbon-spewing private jet" amid his calls to combat global warming and the fossil fuel industry. 

Zac Petkanas, Clinton's former rapid response director, panned Sanders in a particularly blunt quote

"I’m not shocked that while thousands of volunteers braved the heat and cold to knock on doors until their fingers bled in a desperate effort to stop Donald Trump, his Royal Majesty King Bernie Sanders would only deign to leave his plush D.C. office or his brand new second home on the lake if he was flown around on a cushy private jet like a billionaire master of the universe," he told the outlet. 

Michael Briggs, a spokesman on Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, responded by panning Clinton and her staff as "total ingrates." 

"You can see why she’s one of the most disliked politicians in America. She’s not nice. Her people are not nice...[Sanders] busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clinton and the thanks that [we] get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact," he said. 

It's not the only reincrimination from 2016 in recent days—New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the possible presidential candidate who served as Hillary Clinton's Senate campaign manager back in 2000, panned Clinton in Iowa for her "focus on Trump" over "kitchen-table issues." And he added that Clinton's camp didn't make a "true effort" to unify the party after the primary, according to the New York Post

And Sanders recently addressed criticism of his surrogates during the 2016 race, sending a new letter obtained by HuffPost that says he opposes "bullying and harassment" and warns surrogates against talking about "past grievances." 

Again, it's unclear how prevalent feelings of resentment are among Democratic primary voters that will actually decide the nomination. But the constant reminders of the 2016 election certainly won't help a party that wants to put that contest in the rear-view mirror, and could complicate the terrain for Sanders in the process.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Asa Hutchinson: 'Anybody is free' to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that "anybody" should be free to challenge President Trump in the 2020 Republican presidential primary amid accusations from Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan that the party is trying to stifle any opposition to Trump.

But during his appearance on NBC's Sunday broadcast of "Meet the Press," Hutchinson admitted it will be "very difficult" for any Republican looking to unseat Trump in a primary and that it's not surprising the Republican National Committee supports the president. 

"This is President Trump's RNC in the sense that he appoints the chairman. So obviously there is something that is pro the White House and the administration. But obviously in our system of democracy and in our party, anybody is free to make the challenge," he said.

"Sometimes it's a more difficult environment than others. In this case, with President Trump's record, with what he's accomplished, it'd be very difficult for somebody to mount a successful challenge at this point."

Saber-rattling about a significant primary challenge to Trump took a turn last week when Hogan criticized the RNC amid its decision to announce its "undivided support" for Trump's reelection during its winter meeting as well as its hand-in-glove relationship with Trump's reelection organization. 

"Typically they try to be fair arbiters of a process and I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been involved in the Republican Party for most of my life. It’s unprecedented. And in my opinion it’s not the way we should be going about our politics," Hogan told Politico.

"What are they afraid of?"

RNC spokeswoman Cassie Smedile told Politico in a statement in response to Hogan that “President Trump doesn’t need any assistance to protect him from primary challengers. He has an unprecedented level of support among Republican voters. The unanimous resolution in support of the president’s reelection at our winter meeting showed just that."

NBC News Political Unit

Republican candidate Mark Harris supports new election after absentee fraud allegations roiled congressional race

UPDATE: The North Carolina State Board of Elections has ordered a new election in the state's Ninth Congressional District. Thanks to a law passed late last year, which the State Assembly passed over the governor's veto, there will also be a new primary. 

ORIGINAL: Republican Mark Harris, who appeared to have won his congressional race until an absentee ballot fraud investigation thew the result into doubt, is now calling for a new election, conceding that he believes a do-over is the only way for voters to regain faith in the process. 

"Through the testimony I listened to over the past three days, I believe a new election should be called. It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in the ninth district seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted," Harris said Thursday during the state Board of Elections hearing into the contested election.

Read more from NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell and Dartunorro Clark on this developing story

