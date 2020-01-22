Joe Biden says he was 'embarrassed' for the Senate

The plans so far for Trump's defense Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial are on track to start today at 1 p.m., with House managers going first. Trump's legal team would be set to deliver their defense starting on Saturday. Trump's team isn't expected to push back on a Saturday start time, according to multiple sources familiar with the thinking, because there’s a desire to get the trial over with in what they believe will be an acquittal rather than expend political capital on something they’re not too worked up about. The defense team isn't anticipating the need to use all of their allotted 24 hours, according to a source familiar with the matter. One member of the team, Robert Ray, signaled as much this morning, saying 24 hours is “more than sufficient time” to make the case. But the team is closely watching the impeachment managers’ opening remarks and will be fluid and flexible in response. If the House Democrats go long, you may see the defense team do something similar. Sources keep stressing the element of unpredictability and are wary of divulging too much by way of strategy in the event things change on the fly. As for how Trump's team will lay out their arguments, here’s what we know: Multiple sources close to the team say the thinking is White House counsel Pat Cipollone will do the initial opening, where he will address “substantive and constitutional and procedural” positions. Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow will likely go next with an overview from beginning to end on how they got here. Then, you’ll see other members of the defense team — Pam Bondi, Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Ray, etc. — address the points they’ve been brought on to make (Dershowitz and Ray, for example, are expected to make the “threshold” argument that the articles don’t hit the constitutional bar for impeachment). Share this -







How's Chief Justice Roberts handling two jobs? During oral arguments in the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts showed no sign of his late night (after 2 a.m.) across the street, presiding over the Senate impeachment trial of the president. At the court, Robert participated in the questioning as usual, kept the argument on track and at one point even showed a flash of humor. One of the arguing lawyers, faced with nearly two simultaneous questions, said in answering one he would then try to answer the other. "It is recommended," Roberts said, producing laughter in the courtroom. (Which says something about what's considered a knee-slapper in the Supreme Court.) Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts walks to the Senate chamber at the Capitol on Jan. 16, 2020. Matt Rourke / AP Share this -







Trump travels from sunny Swiss retreat back to impeachment storm President Donald Trump departed the sunny Swiss mountain retreat of the world’s elite in Davos on Wednesday morning for the storm raging in Washington. After a mostly warm welcome, at least on the surface, from the crowd of business executives, financiers and foreign dignitaries gathered here for the annual economic forum, the president was set to land in Washington as Democrats prepared to make their formal case against him on the floor of the Senate. For most of his less than 36 hours here, Trump had appeared inclined to keep the topic of impeachment at arm's length, counterprograming the first day of the trial with the image of a president hard at work on the international stage. It will most likely be one of the last times he’ll be able to do so for the next few weeks as the impeachment trial plays out on live television throughout the day and into the evening, consuming news coverage. But impeachment wasn’t far from the president's mind. Here's more on what Trump thinks about the impeachment trial so far. Share this -







Sen. Chris Murphy reveals behind the scenes at the Senate trial 1/ It’s 2am, but it’s never too late for transparency. So, as promised, here are my behind the scenes impressions from the Tue/Wed impeachment proceedings. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 2/ I sit in the front row, so I’m right on top of the impeachment managers. They are crammed into a tight space, and my first thought is that I’m going to be spending a lot of time looking at the back of Rep. Jason Crow’s head for the next 2 weeks. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 3/ Cipollone’s opener is deflating. His casualness with the truth reflects his boss (he says, for instance, that the House depositions excluded Republicans). I whisper to @timkaine during a break that the POTUS strategy may be to just force the House managers to chase their lies. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 4/ During another break, a Republican who is tempted to vote for witnesses later in the trial flags me down to warn that too many votes on witnesses tonight might scare off other like minded Republicans. I hear my colleague out. I want to keep these lines of communication open. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 5/ The contrast between the preparedness of the House managers and the POTUS team is striking. Schiff and his team carefully build their case w prepared remarks choreographed with video. Cipollone and his lawyers seem to be winging it mostly. Kind of wild to watch. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 6/ As it gets late, both sides start to get overly chippy and personal. I’m alarmed at how often the parties are directly addressing each other. Neither the managers nor the President’s lawyers are on trial. Trump is.



Good for Roberts for stepping in gently. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 7/ It’s so heartbreaking to spend all night enduring Republicans’ stonewalling of a fair trial. We lose every single roll call, even the one to just give the managers more than 120 minutes to provide written responses to motions. McConnell keeps his folks in line on every vote. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 8/ We wrap at 2am. McConnell could have sent us home at a reasonable hour and reconvened Wednesday, but he’s happy to have as much of this trial happen in the dead of night as possible. Get ready for more of this.



Ok, I’m off to get a few hours of sleep. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 22, 2020 Share this -







Republicans decline to dismiss charges against Trump Senate Republicans on Wednesday declined to dismiss the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. The GOP had until 9:00 a.m. to file the motion and did not do so. Such an effort had been considered unlikely to succeed in any event. Share this -







What does Trump think? President Donald Trump was absolutely engaged in the impeachment proceedings on Tuesday, getting "minute-by-minute" updates, according to Rep. Mark Meadows — one of the president's closest allies and an impeachment team member. White House legislative affairs head Eric Ueland backed that up, telling NBC's Hill team that the president is "very impressed" with what's been happening on the Hill. But take all that with a grain of salt: Trump likes to see impressive TV performances, and we have reason to believe that he may have more mixed feelings than what aides are letting on. The president says Rep Nadler is a 'sleazebag' 03:36 Share this -







Trump says he wants to attend his own trial and 'stare into their corrupt faces' President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he'd like to see former National Security Adviser John Bolton and other top officials testify at his Senate impeachment trial — but suggested he would block their testimony because it’s a national security risk. "I would rather interview Bolton. I would rather interview a lot of people. The problem with John is, that it's a national security problem," the president said during an impromptu press conference in Davos, Switzerland. Trump condemns impeachment in surprise news conference: TODAY’s top news stories 17:33 Trump also coyly said he’d love to attend his own Senate trial. "I'd love to go, wouldn't that be great," Trump told reporters. "I'd love to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces." READ the full story here. Share this -





