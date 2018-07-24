Manchin gives thumbs up to Blankenship's third-party Senate challenge

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin thinks former coal tycoon Don Blankenship has a "valid case" for his third-party bid, a bid Democrats are hoping will siphon away votes from the GOP if Blankenship makes the ballot.

Manchin addressed Blankenship's bid in brief comments with reporters on Tuesday, as Blankenship is poised to submit signatures to petition for a spot on the ballot as a member of the Constitution Party.

"Don got the necessary signatures, I think he's on the Constitutional [sic] Party, so then I think he has a valid case," Manchin said.

"If you get 6,000 [people] that want you on the ballot, then he exercised his right and did what he was supposed to do within the letter of the law."

The former GOP primary candidate isn't guaranteed a spot even with those petitions, since the state has a sore-loser law that prevents failed primary candidates from running in a general election. Many Republicans believe that the law will ultimately keep Blankenship from running and some have floated the possibility of suing to keep him off the ballot.

During his Tuesday comments, Manchin added that while he expects Morrisey to challenge Blankenship's spot under the sore-loser law, he will not.

That's because Blankenship's flirtations with a third-party bid have delighted Democrats who believe that Blankenship could steal some votes from Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the general election.

A June poll from Monmouth University found Manchin could slightly benefit from a Blankenship bid, although the benefit was well within the poll's margin of error.

Using a traditional midterm model, Monmouth found Manchin leading Morrisey by a margin of 49 percent to 40 with Blankenship on the ballot and by a margin of 50 to 43 when his name is omitted.