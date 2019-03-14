John Delaney pledges to donate to charity for each new campaign donor

WASHINGTON — Former Maryland Democratic Congressman John Delaney has a novel idea to help him secure enough individual donations to qualify for the first Democratic presidential debate—he's giving money away.
In order to qualify for the debate stage, the Democratic National Committee says a candidate either needs to hit a polling requirement or raise money from 65,000 unique donors with a minimum of 200 unique donors across 20 states.
So Delaney unveiled a new plan on Thursday—he'll donate $2 dollars to charity for each of the next 100,000 new donors who give to his campaign.
The new donors can pick from 11 charities to direct Delaney's money toward—American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; ARA/Dilley Pro Bono Project; Environmental Defense Fund; Everytown for Gun Safety; Feeding America; The Fisher House Foundation; Human Rights Campaign; NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Planned Parenthood; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Delaney has struggled to gain traction in public polling—he's only finished with at least 1 percent in one poll that qualifies under the DNC's debate qualifications, the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released last week.
While there's more than enough time for Delaney to qualify for the June debate through the poll criteria, qualifying under both the polling and fundraising criteria could help him in case more than 20 candidate qualify and trigger a tiebreaker.