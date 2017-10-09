John Kelly

Secretary of Education
Confirmed
The Job: Primary adviser on federal education policy & programs
- Longtime supporter and advocate for school choice and voucher policies
- Supports requiring the government to pay for private and charter school tuitions
- Refused to rule out defunding public schools
- Intends to revoke Obama-era Title IX guidelines for schools investigating sexual assault
White House Chief of Staff
The Job: The President's gatekeeper — manages staff and controls the flow of information and visitors to the President
- Retired Marine four-star general
- Formerly secretary of homeland security
- Replaced former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on July 31, 2017
Administrator of the EPA
Confirmed
The Job: Enforce environmental regulations & recommending policy
- Has sued the EPA repeatedly as Oklahoma AG
- Believes climate change exists, but disputes effect human activity has had on climate
- Lobbied for oil companies while in office
- Under EPA investigation for the frequency of taxpayer-funded travel to his home state of Oklahoma
Secretary of Health & Human Services
Resigned
The Job: Deal with the nation's health matters
- Tom Price resigned on September 29th, 2017, after it was revealed he had cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in private and military chartered flights
- He had introduced comprehensive Obamacare replacement plans in every Congress since 2009
- Traded more than $300,000 worth of health care stocks during a period in which he sponsored or co sponsored 44 pieces of health care industry legislation
Secretary of the Interior
Confirmed
The Job: Manages federal lands & natural resources, including national parks
- GOP congressman from Montana
- Under at least three seperate Interior Department investigations relating to threatening phone calls made to Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, premature large-scale reassignment of senior officals, and chartered air travel
- Has proposed shrinking at least four National Monuments, including reducing Bears Ears National Monument, an Obama era creation, from 1.35 million acres to 160,000
- Strong supporter of fossil fuels
Attorney General
Confirmed
The Job: Nation's top law enforcement official and chief lawyer
- One of the Senate's most conservative members
- Has fought to limit LGBTQ protections and was denied a judgeship in 1986 for alleged racist comments
- Does not support a ban on Muslim immigration
- Recused himself from Justice Department's Russia investigation
- On Twitter, Trump has characterized him as "beleaguered" and "VERY weak"
Secretary of Defense
Confirmed
The Job: Second only to the president in the military chain of command
- Retired Marine general
- Popular among both parties
- Given a waiver by Congress that recent military personnel need to be allowed to serve as Secretary of Defense
- Led the 1st Marine Division advance on Baghdad
- Supports remaining in Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has called "one of the worst and most one-sided" deals ever made by the U.S.
Secretary of State
Confirmed
The Job: Top diplomat for the U.S. concerned primarily with foreign affairs and relations
- CEO of ExxonMobil (Roughly $500 million total assets, some in Russia and China, documents show)
- Faced bipartisan criticism for close ties to Russia and President Putin
- No government or public service experience
- Reportedly considered resigning this summer and called Trump a 'moron' at a Pentagon meeting in July
Administrator of the Small Business Administration
Confirmed
The Job: Provides support to small businesses and start-ups
- Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
- Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
- Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
Budget Director
Confirmed
The Job: Drafts the president's budget & audits the quality of agency programs
- Fiscal conservative
- Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
- Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
- Acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee