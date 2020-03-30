Johnson & Johnson to start human trials of coronavirus vaccine in September Johnson & Johnson announced Monday that it has selected a coronavirus vaccine candidate to test in humans. The experimental vaccine will begin the first phase of human clinical trials in September, and if the testing goes as planned, the first round of vaccines could be administered under emergency authorization in early 2021, according to the company. Johnson & Johnson has been working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since January. In an interview with the “TODAY” show, the company’s chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said it’s a candidate “that has a high degree of probability of being successful.” J&J also revealed plans to devote more than $1 billion for vaccine research development and testing in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Johnson & Johnson CEO announces vaccine candidate with high degree of probability March 30, 2020 05:45 Share this -







USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor.



(Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters)







Economy will be back on track by June, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin The government will provide eight weeks of payroll to small businesses, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Monday, for a total of around $350 billion. If those funds do not prove to be enough, "we will go back to Congress" to negotiate for more, he said. The economy will likely surge back by June, Mnuchin said, adding that the stock market with "absolutely" return to its previous highs. For long-term investors, the U.S. is still a great bet, he said, echoing the message frequently disseminated by Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser. Mnuchin said the administration hopes to release further instructions for small businesses later on Monday.







Facebook commits $100 million for news organizations Facebook has announced a $100 million commitment to support news organizations covering the coronavirus pandemic, bolstering last year's $300 million investment in local news. Facebook will give $25 million in emergency grant funding for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project and $75 million in additional marketing spend in select news outlets. The coronavirus pandemic has forced advertisers to cut their budgets, depriving news outlets of much-needed revenue and raising existential questions about the long-term health of the industry, particularly at the local level.







Spain surpasses China's total number of cases An ambulance driver disinfects a healthcare worker outside Gregorio Marañon Hospital on Monday in Madrid. Xaume Olleros / Getty Images Spain has become the third country to surpass the total number of reported coronavirus infections in China. The country's health ministry announced 6,398 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 85,195 cases. That number is higher than China's reported 81,470 cases as of Monday. The U.S. currently has the most confirmed coronavirus cases with 142,801 infections. Italy is second with 97,689 coronavirus cases.







Israel's Netanyahu to self isolate after aide tests positive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is self-isolating after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus. The prime minister's office said Monday that Netanyahu and his close staff would remain in isolation until an epidemiological investigation into his contact with the aide had been completed. The ministry of health and the prime minister's personal physician would determine the day to end the isolation, Netanyahu's office said. The announcement came as Israel's longest-serving prime minister is currently negotiating to form an emergency unity government with his chief political rival, Benny Gantz. It looks set to allow Netanyahu to retain power. Israel has recorded more than 4,300 positive cases, including 482 in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Fifteen people have died in Israel due to the disease.






