Jones outspent Moore six-to-one on TV ads

If Roy Moore wins the Alabama Senate race, it won’t be because he flooded the TV airwaves with his message.

According to ad-tracking outfit Advertising Analytics LLC, as of last Friday, Democrat Doug Jones’ campaign had outspent Moore by nearly a six-to-one margin on the airwaves, $7.2 million to $1.2 million.

A total of $11.6 million had poured into the race during the general election as of late last week, with a big assist for Jones coming from Democratic super PAC Highway 31, which spent $2.3 million statewide on broadcast, cable and radio.