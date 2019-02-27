Jordan comes out swinging against Cummings, Cohen in opening statement

Ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, came out swinging against Michael Cohen and Chairman Elijah Cummings in his opening statement.

First, he accused Cummings of being a "patsy" for Cohen, who he called a "fraudster" and "convicted felon." He also lashed out against Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis, who he called a "Clinton loyalist" and accused him of orchestrating this hearing to lead to Trump's impeachment.

Jordan also attacked Cummings for having Cohen as the committee’s first witness in this Congress — but that's not true. Here are records of two previous Oversight Committee hearings, first on prescription drugs and then on executive branch ethics. Multiple witnesses appeared at both.

Jordan and Cummings then clashed when Jordan attempted to make a motion after yielding back his time. Cummings refused.