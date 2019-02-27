Jordan reads off Cohen's past threats to journalists

Questioning Cohen, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan went through what will likely be the Republican strategy for much of the hearing: Bring up Cohen's wrongdoings that had nothing or little to do with the president.

That included listing off times he had threatened journalists and the litany of crimes he pleaded guilty to last year that did not have any direct connection to the president. He questioned whether Cohen was lying to protect the president — or protect himself.

Another point Jordan highlighted was the length of time Cohen worked for Trump, before pointing out that he did not eventually get a job in the White House. Jordan suggested that the reason Cohen is blasting Trump is because he was sad about not being hired in the president's administration.

Cohen vehemently denied that.