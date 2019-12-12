Jordan wants to strike 'abuse of power' from the articles of impeachment

Nadler makes a style change to Trump's name, Collins gives a monologue Chairman Nadler offered an amendment to spell out the president’s middle name, John, in the articles of impeachment. Ranking Member Collins used the opportunity to loudly complain about the Democratic-controlled process. This must be the Congressional bickering and parliamentary process that endears this body to the American people. Share this -







Responding to GOP complaints, Deutch argues Democrats gave Trump opportunities to present his case Responding to complaints by Collins about Democrats not treating Republicans fairly, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said that Republicans had GOP counsel Steve Castor present evidence on their behalf on Monday in the Judiciary Committee's second impeachment hearing. "Before telling us the sky is falling and there's great disrespect for the rules, it's important to actually look at the rules," Deutch said. Democrats, Deutch said, gave Trump the opportunity to appear himself at the Dec. 4 committee hearing "to advocate for himself" and had the opportunity to call his own witnesses but he chose not to. "Let's be careful to suggest that rules are being violated," Deutch said.







And the procedural bickering begins... After the articles of impeachment were read at the onset of Thursday's hearing, Ranking Member Collins made a point of order to highlight that Democrats did not provide Republicans with a minority hearing day that they have been pressing for. Nadler said he was still willing to consider such a hearing, but not as a way to delay the consideration of the articles of impeachment. Nadler and Collins clash over point of order as impeachment markup resumes 01:30 Collins pushed back, and was then gaveled by Nadler. The two men started speaking over each other and Collins sought to appeal Nadler's ruling. Members voted on whether to table Collins' motion. It was tabled along party lines.







McConnell's dilemma: Senate trial with Trump's witnesses, or a quick vote WASHINGTON — As the Senate begins preparations for an impeachment trial next month, many Republican members are questioning the wisdom of having President Donald Trump call witnesses and are instead discussing a speedy resolution. Republican senators have been holding talks about the likely trial and few see the benefit of a slate of witnesses testifying on behalf of the president, fearful that the benefits of a defense filled with contentious testimony that may not necessarily exonerate him could be overshadowed by political rancor and gamesmanship. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has mostly avoided looking like he is putting his thumb on the scale on how to conduct the trial, will be keeping tabs on his members to know when to a call for a vote. He said that after the presentations from each side, senators could decide "that they've heard enough and believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment." Trump has indicated that he wants former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, the whistleblower and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to testify. Others want to get to a Senate vote much more quickly. Read the full story here







The markup meeting is back in session House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler gaveled in the second day of the markup on articles of impeachment at roughly 9:03 a.m.







The markup is in recess until Thursday morning The first day of the markup concluded at 10:34 p.m. The meeting will continue at 9 a.m. on Thursday.







A lot of empty seats in the audience Unlike previous hearings, tonight the hearing room in the Longworth House Office Building has more empty seats than full ones. There are no House members watching from the audience. GOP counsel Steve Castor is sitting in the first row, and Rep. Jordan has come down to chat with him periodically. GOP lawmakers have come and gone after speaking. Gaetz, Buck and Ratcliffe have all left, and it's not clear if they'll return. Some Democrats have cycled in and out of the room, but at the moment only two of their seats are empty. With the exception of Gohmert and Gaetz, tonight's hearing has been much more high-minded and somber than others. There have been no procedural hijinks, and lots of appeals to the founders' visions, holding up of pocket Constitutions and personal anecdotes supporting votes.







Jayapal calls Trump the 'smoking gun' Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., made her case for impeachment by arguing that the president abused his power by pressuring a "fragile ally" to investigate a political rival by withholding aid. "This is not hearsay. The president was the first and best witness in this case. The president admitted to his wrongdoing and corrupt intent on national television. The president is the smoking gun," she said. She argued that if Congress does not hold Trump accountable he will commit abuses of power again. "The smoking gun is already re-loaded and whether or not it gets fired, that's up to us," she said. Jayapal: 'The president is the smoking gun' 05:06






