Judge dismisses ex-Bolton deputy's lawsuit over congressional subpoena A federal judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit of former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman over whether he had to testify under a congressional subpoena in the House impeachment inquiry. The White House had sought to block Kupperman's testimony, and the ex-deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton sued in late October so that the courts would decide which one of those orders he needed to obey. Judge Richard Leon of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., dismissed the case as moot because House Democrats withdrew their subpoena and promised the judge they wouldn't hold him in contempt or refer him for prosecution. "Have no doubt though, should the winds of political fortune shift and the House were to reissue a subpoena to Dr. Kupperman, he will face the same conflicting directives that precipitated this suit," Leon wrote. "If so, he will undoubtedly be right back before this court seeking a solution to a constitutional dilemma that has longstanding political consequences: balancing Congress's well-established power to investigate with a president's need to have a small group of national security advisors who have some form of immunity from compelled congressional testimony." Kupperman also did not show up a scheduled deposition in late October before three House congressional committees involved in leading the impeachment inquiry.







Pompeo says Senate run 'not something I want to do' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he does not want to run for Senate in Kansas — despite signs saying otherwise. "So Susan and I love Kansas," Pompeo said on "Fox and Friends," referring to his wife. "But it's my intention to stay here and continue to serve as President Trump's Secretary of State. I've said that consistently. I intend to keep saying it, and as long as President Trump wants me to serve in this capacity, there's still work to do." Pressed on if that meant he was completely ruling out a run, Pompeo said, "I've watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it's not something I want to do. I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I'm serving." Pompeo is a central figure in the events the led to the House's impeachment of the president, and some Democrats have demanded that he testify in the Senate trial. Trump blocked Pompeo from testifying in the House inquiry. The secretary of state is traveling to Ukraine on Friday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his foreign and defense ministers as part of a broader trip to several former Soviet republics. While there, Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the State Department said. Read more here.







GOP Rep. Kinzinger says impeachment 'never comes up' in his district Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Monday that his constituents barely talk about President Donald Trump's impeachment and that he thinks Democrats "mistimed" the inquiry. Kinzinger, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox Business Network that impeachment "literally, when I go travel to the district, it never comes up." "When I'm in D.C., it's the chief thing everybody's talking about," Kinzinger added. "Out here, it's not — not in Illinois. And so, I think the Democrats mistimed this, and they obviously rushed the process, and I think people see that."







GOP Rep.: Pelosi 'ought to be ashamed of what she is doing right now' Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., on Monday called on Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. "She is holding it like a political tool," Collins, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, said. "She has just shredded all acts of decency. Nancy Pelosi ought to be ashamed of what she is doing right now." He added, "I'm hoping Nancy Pelosi will realize that she is not the person who is sole arbiter of the House rules and the Senate rules. She needs to decide that she started impeachment, she went through with impeachment, she does not like this president, she has led her conference off the cliff, I believe, in impeachment, and it is time for her to send the articles over to the Senate for the Senate to do their constitutional job."






