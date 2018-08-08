Judge Ellis continues to pressure prosecution to hurry up

Before the jury was brought in the courtroom ahead of FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos' testimony, Judge T.S. Ellis heard arguments from defense counsel.

Defense attorney Richard Westling objected to some of the FBI compilation charts and tables that showed how much money Manafort spent on vendors, saying that the court had already heard testimony about them. Prosecutor Greg Andres said that they were referenced during vendor testimony, but that Ellis had told the vendors not to testify to these charts, since it was the FBI that made them.

Ellis overruled the objection, but said that defense could exercise it when prosecution moved to enter these charts. He implored the prosecution to "sharply focus" their testimony.

"Judges should be patient," Ellis said. "They made a mistake when they confirmed me because I'm not very patient."