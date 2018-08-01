Judge Ellis Takes Issue with Term "Oligarch"

Before the jury was even called into the courtroom this morning, Judge T.S. Ellis had some opinions to tell the court.

First, he expressed some impatience with the prosecution spending considerable time establishing the fact that Paul Manafort did extensive work in Ukraine. Tad Devine, the government’s first witness yesterday, filled that purpose, as Daniel Rabin, the government’s second witness who is next to take the stand, is intended to do today.

But the judge took particular offense to the term “oligarch,” which prosecutor Greg Andres used yesterday in reference to those financing Viktor Yanukovych’s campaign. Ever the traditionalist, Ellis referred to the definition of “oligarchy,” where power resides in a select few.

“I suppose high schools are oligarchies in that sense,” Ellis said.

He said that use of the term “oligarch” implies Manafort is consorting with criminals, and there will be no evidence presented to the court about them. “The only thing we know is that they have a lot of money.”

So do George Soros and the Koch brothers, he added, but they wouldn’t be referred to as “oligarchs.”

He added that the term has taken on a “pejorative” connotation.

Andres tried to counter, but Ellis told him to “find another term to use” and suggested “he financed it.” He told Andres he could submit a brief explaining why he needs to use the word, which Andres indicated he would do.

“Nobody would refer to the principal of a high school as an oligarch,” but it could fit the definition, Ellis said.