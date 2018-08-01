Judge: It’s not the suits we care about – it’s how he paid for them

The prosecution’s first witness after lunch break, 29-year-old Maximilian Katzman, told the jury that Paul Manafort was one of his luxury menswear shop’s best customers, and the only one who paid through international wire transfer.

An exhibit prepared by the FBI using banking records from Katzman’s New York City store, Alan Couture, showed that Manafort had spent more than $825,000 on suits and other clothes from the store between 2011 and 2014.

Judge T.S. Ellis then warned prosecutors they were spending too much time on the price of the suits. "The government doesn't want to prosecute someone for wearing nice clothes," Ellis said. He told them to focus instead on how the invoices were paid.

Records from HSBC showed that funds from Cyprus were used to pay invoices. Katzman also testified that Manafort had emailed him saying that these funds were coming.

Katzman also testified that he only contacted Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, about invoices when he couldn't get in touch with Manafort. "I believe he is Mr. Manafort's assistant," Katzman said. Gates worked for Manafort’s consultancy, Davis Manafort, and also worked with Manafort on the Trump presidential campaign.

Prosecutors asked Katzman to look at what appeared to be an invoice from "Alan Corture," a misspelling of the firm’s name. Katzman said he had never seen the document before.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Katzman if he was aware of Gates' level of education and spelling ability. He said he wasn't.

Next up on the stand: another luxury menswear shop owner, Ronald Wall.