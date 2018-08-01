Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told Judge Ellis that the prosecution is moving “ahead of schedule,” and that he anticipates the government will rest its case next week. He did not specify a more specific time frame.
Manafort definitely has expensive taste...
The CFO of a Beverly Hills store that has called itself “the most expensive store” testified that Paul Manafort was a good customer. Ron Wall of House of Bijan, Wednesday’s fourth witness, said most customers paid by card or check, but some paid by wire transfer.
Prosecutor Greg Andres showed Wall a series of invoices dating from 2010 through 2012 totaling $334,325, all of which were paid through wire transfers from banks that originated in Cyprus.
Between Alan Couture of New York and Bijan Couture, so far on Wednesday the government has produced invoices for some $1.26 million worth of clothes that it says Manafort purchased between the years 2010 and 2014.
In defense attorney Jay Nanavati’s cross examination, he pointed out to the jury that Wall had never met Manafort, had not been a sales person for Bijan or in a “customer-facing” position, and did not interact with Manafort. He was also quick to reiterate that other clients at Bijan also paid through wire transfers.
Another witness, Daniel Opsut of Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria, testified that Manafort had paid for a new Mercedes with money from Cyprus. Opsut said that in October 2012, Paul and Kathleen Manafort bought a new 2013 SL 550, list price $123,000, by trading in two other cars and covering the remaining $62,750 with a payment from Cyprus Popular Bank.
Judge: It’s not the suits we care about – it’s how he paid for them
The prosecution’s first witness after lunch break, 29-year-old Maximilian Katzman, told the jury that Paul Manafort was one of his luxury menswear shop’s best customers, and the only one who paid through international wire transfer.
An exhibit prepared by the FBI using banking records from Katzman’s New York City store, Alan Couture, showed that Manafort had spent more than $825,000 on suits and other clothes from the store between 2011 and 2014.
Judge T.S. Ellis then warned prosecutors they were spending too much time on the price of the suits. "The government doesn't want to prosecute someone for wearing nice clothes," Ellis said. He told them to focus instead on how the invoices were paid.
Records from HSBC showed that funds from Cyprus were used to pay invoices. Katzman also testified that Manafort had emailed him saying that these funds were coming.
Katzman also testified that he only contacted Rick Gates, Manafort’s business partner, about invoices when he couldn't get in touch with Manafort. "I believe he is Mr. Manafort's assistant," Katzman said. Gates worked for Manafort’s consultancy, Davis Manafort, and also worked with Manafort on the Trump presidential campaign.
Prosecutors asked Katzman to look at what appeared to be an invoice from "Alan Corture," a misspelling of the firm’s name. Katzman said he had never seen the document before.
Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Katzman if he was aware of Gates' level of education and spelling ability. He said he wasn't.
Next up on the stand: another luxury menswear shop owner, Ronald Wall.
FBI agent testifies on Manafort's 'closets full' of suits
On Tuesday, the first day of Paul Manafort’s trial, prosecutors revealed the defendant owned a $15,000 suit made from ostrich. On Wednesday, just before the court broke for lunch, FBI agent Matthew Mikuska testified that Manafort had “closets full” of suits, and prosecutors presented invoices for bespoke suits totaling $66,000.
Judge T.S. Ellis didn’t permit photos of the suits to be entered into evidence, and struggled to pronounce the name of Manafort’s high-end tailors. “If it doesn’t say Men’s Wearhouse,” said Ellis, “I don’t buy it.”
The prosecution presented two invoices for custom suits from Alan Couture nearing $66,000, as well as invoices for $160,000 in silk rugs. The judge read aloud a stipulation stating that offshore funds were wired to the Virginia rug vendor to pay for them.
Manafort's trial has, of course, not escaped the attention of President Donald Trump, who asked in a tweet who was treated worse: the legendary gangster Alphonse "Al" Capone or Paul Manafort.
This tweet came shortly after Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "stop this Rigged Witch Hunt Right now."
Will Rick Gates testify? A back and forth
In a lengthy romp through the documents seized at Manafort’s apartment, Judge T.S. Ellis became impatient with prosecutor Uzo Asonye’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. Asonye introduced exhibit 372, which was an agenda from Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s business partner, dated March 21, 2013. Ellis asked Asonye why the prosecutors were asking the witness about that if the government is going to call Gates as a witness.
Asonye replied, "He may testify in this case, he may not testify."
The judge said that was news to him and to about 50 reporters “who ran out of here like rats on a sinking ship.”
Asonye backtracked, saying it’s not to suggest that prosecutors will not call Gates. “If I need to shorten the case I will,” he said. “We evaluate each witness by what the case needs.”
Ellis said, “Yes, but you know by and large which witnesses you intend to call. If you’re going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time. Remember I said that.”
Gates worked on the 2016 Trump campaign as deputy to Manafort, the campaign’s chair, and then stayed with the campaign after Manafort left in August. Gates was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.
FBI agent describes raid on Manafort apartment
The prosecution called its second and third witnesses Wednesday morning, political strategist Daniel Rabin and FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska.
As with the first witness, political consultant Tad Devine, the prosecution used Rabin to establish the kind of work Manafort was doing in Ukraine. Rabin worked with Manafort for candidate Viktor Yanukovych.
Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort’s relationship with Manafort’s business partner Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper.
Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort’s work ethic and reputation.
After Rabin, Mikuska took the stand. Mikuska was the seizing agent when the FBI raided Manafort’s Virginia apartment on August 14, 2017.
Mikuska said he and an FBI team entered the apartment with a key after knocking several times. Manafort was inside the apartment at the time they entered. Mikuska described the apartment as a large “luxury unit.”
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye brought forth into evidence a series of documents that were seized in the raid. These documents included loan agreements, loan applications, and home improvement invoices on several of Manafort’s homes, including those in Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Hamptons and in Florida.
The documents all had Paul Manafort’s name, except one document confirming forgiveness of debt, which listed Davis Manafort LLC.
The prosecution called its second witness, political strategist Daniel Rabin.
The prosecution called its second witness, political strategist Daniel Rabin.
Much like Tad Devine, the prosecution sought to establish the kind of work that Manafort was doing in Ukraine for Viktor Yanukovych. Rabin worked with Manafort on the campaign until 2014.
Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort's relationship with Rick Gates. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper.
Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort's work ethic and reputation.
The next witness to be called: FBI agent Matthew Mikuska.
Judge Ellis Takes Issue with Term "Oligarch"
Before the jury was even called into the courtroom this morning, Judge T.S. Ellis had some opinions to tell the court.
First, he expressed some impatience with the prosecution spending considerable time establishing the fact that Paul Manafort did extensive work in Ukraine. Tad Devine, the government’s first witness yesterday, filled that purpose, as Daniel Rabin, the government’s second witness who is next to take the stand, is intended to do today.
But the judge took particular offense to the term “oligarch,” which prosecutor Greg Andres used yesterday in reference to those financing Viktor Yanukovych’s campaign. Ever the traditionalist, Ellis referred to the definition of “oligarchy,” where power resides in a select few.
“I suppose high schools are oligarchies in that sense,” Ellis said.
He said that use of the term “oligarch” implies Manafort is consorting with criminals, and there will be no evidence presented to the court about them. “The only thing we know is that they have a lot of money.”
So do George Soros and the Koch brothers, he added, but they wouldn’t be referred to as “oligarchs.”
He added that the term has taken on a “pejorative” connotation.
Andres tried to counter, but Ellis told him to “find another term to use” and suggested “he financed it.” He told Andres he could submit a brief explaining why he needs to use the word, which Andres indicated he would do.
“Nobody would refer to the principal of a high school as an oligarch,” but it could fit the definition, Ellis said.
Prosecution calls first witness
The prosecution's first witness was Tad Devine, a well-known Democratic strategist who worked for Manafort in Ukraine.
The prosecution used him to explain to the jury the ins and outs of how Manafort was running a team of consultants working for Ukraine's Party of Regions, a political party that was backed by Russian-leaning oligarchs.
On cross examination, Manafort’s lawyers got Devine to make clear that he respects the work that Manafort did running campaigns in Ukraine.
Devine didn’t want to talk on his way out after his testimony, but he told NBC News this: “Paul deserves a fair trial, and I tried to assist in that.”
And that's all for Day 1.