Judge rejects California churches' efforts to hold in-person services SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A federal judge on Wednesday said he will deny a bid by three Southern California churches to hold in-person church services during the pandemic, saying that government’s emergency powers trump what in normal times would be fundamental constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Los Angeles said he will reject the temporary restraining order the churches sought against Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials. They argued that the state’s stay-at-home orders violate the First Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly. “During the state of emergency the executive powers are in effect, in that they are empowered to provide for emergency remedies which may infringe on fundamental constitutional rights,” Bernal said at the end of the hourlong hearing. He said he will soon issue a formal ruling. Many churches have been holding online services. California officials on Friday said religious organizations can have drive-in services so long as congregants don’t have personal contact. Share this -







Los Angeles County to offer tests to essential workers who don't have symptoms Los Angeles County will begin offering COVID-19 tests to grocery store workers, first responders and health and government workers even if they don't have any symptoms, the Los Angeles mayor announced Wednesday. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the expanded testing starts Thursday and is "a very important milestone on the road to reopening." People with no symptoms can have COVID-19 and can spread it, health experts say. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said that the expanded testing could be a relief for officers who have come in contact with suspicious people, but who did not show symptoms. Because of availability, testing has had to be prioritized but will now include those members, he said. "I know that that's going to relieve a lot of our men and women who are worried about going home and potentially infecting their family," Moore said. He said a police detective had the virus but had no symptoms and was unaware of it, and his wife came down with COVID-19 around two weeks ago and died. Share this -







Top health official says he was ousted for pushing back on Trump's 'game changer' drug A top official at Health and Human Services says he was ousted from his job this week for pushing back on demands that he sign off on a coronavirus treatment that was advocated by the president. "I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit. I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way," Dr. Rick Bright said Wednesday in a statement issued by his lawyers. Trump says he doesn’t know fired doctor, then questions his talents April 23, 2020 02:21 “Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit. While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public," Bright said in the statement, which was first reported by the New York Times. Trump had repeatedly touted the drug as a potential "game changer" in treating coronavirus patients. A preliminary nationwide study, however, found the drug was ineffective in treating the virus and there were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care. Click here for the full story Share this -







Seven more big cats at Bronx Zoo test positive for coronavirus Nadia, a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, has tested positive for the coronavirus. JULIE LARSEN MAHER / AP Seven more big cats have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo, the facility said Wednesday. The zoo said in a statement that three tigers and three African lions that developed a cough were found to have the disease. A fourth tiger with no symptoms also tested positive, the zoo said. The tests were conducted using fecal samples. The zoo said earlier this month that a 4-year-old Malayan tiger, Nadia, had tested positive for the virus after she was anesthetized and her nose, throat and respiratory tract were swabbed. The cats, which were infected by a staff member who wasn’t showing symptoms of the disease, were eating well and behaving normally, the zoo said. None of the zoo’s other big cats were showing symptoms of the disease. Share this -







Trump campaign hits local TV station with cease-and-desist over coronavirus ad President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a TV station in Michigan over a Democratic super PAC ad that they say misleadingly accuses Trump of being soft on China at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s campaign earlier this month sued a Wisconsin TV station and sent cease-and-desist letters to other swing-state TV stations over an ad from a different Democratic super PAC, Priorities USA. The latest cease-and-desist letter, obtained by NBC News, targets WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and demands the station stop running “a false, misleading, and deceptive advertisement” produced by an offshoot of the Democratic group American Bridge. The ad, which Trump also attacked in a tweet, accuses Trump of trusting China even though, the narrator says, “everyone knew they lied about the virus.” And it suggests the Trump administration shipped 17 tons of medical supplies the U.S. now needs to China in the early days of the outbreak, before it was widespread in the United States. The Trump campaign said the State Department merely helped manage logistics for the shipment of medical supplies by using chartered planes that were bound for China to repatriate Americans and would have flown empty otherwise. Instead, the planes carried goods donated by a group of charities and businesses. American Bridge, however, noted how the Trump administration publicly touted the shipment and pointed to Trump's repeated praise for China’s response to the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic. In response to Trump's criticism, the group said it would put an additional “six figures” behind the ad to run it on digital platforms. “We will not be intimidated by his gang of lawyers, and we will not relent in our mission to make sure voters have the facts straight on Donald Trump," American Bridge President Bradley Beychok said. Share this -







Trump at briefing says CDC director was 'misquoted.' CDC director at same briefing says quote was accurate. CDC Director Robert Redfield speaks during the daily briefing on the coronavirus at the White House on April 22, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images President Donald Trump began his Wednesday press conference by asking Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield to explain how he was "misquoted" in recent coverage of a Washington Post interview in which he said next winter might be "more difficult" than the past two months. Redfield then tried to explain a difference between "more difficult," "worse," and "more devastating," the latter of which was how his remarks were paraphrased in a Washington Post headline, before saying he was "accurately quoted" in the publication. Read the full story her. Share this -







Illinois reports new daily high of over 2,000 cases, peak not projected until mid-May Illinois reported a new daily high in coronavirus cases on Wednesday as experts project the state has yet to even hit its peak. There were a total of 2,049 new cases in the last day, pushing the state's total number of positive tests above 35,000. Officials say the peak in Illinois is now projected to hit in mid-May, later than initially expected. The state is under a stay-at-home order until April 30, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he may extend the order. UPDATE:

We are reporting 2,049 new cases from yesterday, including 98 individuals who have lost their lives.



Our statewide totals included 35,018 cases and 1,565 deaths. — IDPH (@IDPH) April 22, 2020 Share this -







Trump reverses course, says 'too soon' for Georgia Gov. Kemp to reopen state Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference in downtown Atlanta on April 1, 2020. Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP file President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barber shops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing. "I think it's too soon," Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. "But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right." Asked about the same plan on Tuesday, Trump praised Kemp as "a capable man who knows what he's doing." The governor’s decision has been widely criticized by mayors in Georgia for being premature. Read the full story here. Share this -







Hard-hit LA County nursing homes will test asymptomatic residents for COVID-19 Health officials in Los Angeles are changing course in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus at long-term care facilities that account for roughly a third of the 729 deaths in the county due to the virus. LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that officials had been operating under the assumption that they need to focus on symptomatic residents and employees. But with significant spread among those who are asymptomatic, the county is moving to test all those who are daily in close contact with infected individuals. The state, which last week reported coronavirus cases at 1,224 different nursing homes, lifted restrictions on testing those who are asymptomatic. LA County will get assistance from the CDC to help with infection control at facilities where there are cases. Share this -





