Judge acknowledges his comments contributed to contested news reports

Ellis said he had come across misleading news reports that suggested less-than-complete understanding of the legal arguments being made in the trial. And he said, "I've contributed to that by comments I've made."
Ellis dressed down prosecutors in pretrial hearings yesterday, implying that they put Manafort on trial only "to get Trump," focusing intently on their frequent use of the word "oligarch" in referring to business figures financing Viktor Yanukovych's campaign for president of Ukraine. Manafort spent most of a decade as a consultant to Yanukovych and his Party of Regions.
Ellis yesterday stressed the traditional definition of "oligarchy," meaning a state in which power resides in a select few. Prosecutors' use of the word was meant to imply that Manafort was consorting with criminals, when "the only thing we know is that they have a lot of money," he said, ordering prosecutors to "find another term to use."
Ellis said today that he's "not much for the press" and was speaking out because "the public should understand these proceedings."
The final witness today was James Philip Ayliff, a certified public accountant for Kositzka, Wicks and Co., or KWC, of Richmond.
The prosecution started questioning by asking a lot of background questions — Who is he, how did he get into accounting, what does a CPA do and so forth.
Ayliff said all dealings with a CPA start with an "engagement letter" that lays out what is expected of the client and the accountant. In an engagement letter signed by Paul Manafort, it is written, "You are responsible for management decisions and functions."
Tax returns from 2011 to 2015 shown to the jury were all signed by Manafort. One of the questions on the return was "Did you have signatory authority in an account in a foreign country?" The response on the tax form signed by Manafort was "No."
Ayliff said KWC also separately asks clients whether they have any foreign accounts, which would affect how tax return documents are prepared. They got through less than an hour today, so Ayliff is expected to return to the stand at 9:30 tomorrow morning when court resumes.
During cross-examination, the defense posited a few explanations for the discrepancies in the 2015 and 2016 bank statements.
One: A forgiven loan from Paranova, an overseas company that sometimes wired money to Manafort. When a loan is forgiven, it is usually credited as income — which in this case would have counted for an additional $1.5 million in income. Another: a simple miscalculation. The numbers did not add up in the 2016 bank statement given to Citizens Bank for a mortgage loan.
The defense also clarified to the jury that Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper, was not a CPA and only had some accounting background. They asked her if Gates sometimes approved payments.
"There wasn't a wall between personal and business expenses, correct?" Washkuhn said that Gates helped out with personal expenses at the direction of Manafort. "Mainly Manafort was the source" of approving payments and financial adjustments, she said.
Upon redirect from prosecutor Greg Andres, Washkuhn testified that Manafort did not disclose to Citizens Bank that he was renting out one of his properties on AirBnb. She also reiterated that she was not aware of any Manafort-controlled foreign bank accounts.
In total, Washkuhn spent more than three hours on the stand.
The prosecution just finished directly questioning Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper, after more than two hours.
Washkuhn testified that she kept track of Manafort's accounts and supplied his tax preparers with financial information. She walked the jury through DMP International's financial statements from 2013 to 2016. DMP recorded a profit until 2015, when they registered a loss of more than $638,000. In 2016, they recorded a loss of almost $1.2 million.
Prosecution also entered into evidence email chains between Washkuhn and Rick Gates. On one instance, in January of 2016, Gates said that Manafort wanted to add $1.6 million to their financial statements and asked her to do it. Since her company, MKSFB, kept records on a cash basis, she could not simply add more accrual revenue.
For the first time, the prosecution showed that Manafort submitted false financial statements to obtain a home loan. An email between Gates and Bank of California attached a false financial statement that showed that DMP International made $4 million more in 2015 than the official statement from MKFSB. An additional fake financial statement was attached to an email from Manafort to the Bank of California showing that DMP made more than $3 million through September 2016 — the actual statement from MKSFB showed a loss of $1.1 million.
Washkuhn testified that she knew these financial statements were fake because words were misspelled ("Septembe" instead of September; "revmw" instead of review) and the necessary disclaimer was missing from the bottom of the page.
Other financial documents from DMP showed that Manafort was receiving income from various overseas companies.
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and NBC News analyst, on testimony from Gates:
"Today, Greg Andres said that the prosecution “fully intends to call” Rick Gates as a witness after Uzi Asonye yesterday said that they may or may not call him.
"A defense theory has appeared to emerge that Gates was responsible for fake invoices from vendors to Manafort for items such as custom suits, landscaping and home entertainment. The government has offered these fake invoices (four so far), possibly to suggest that Manafort created them to extract even more cash from his shell companies, though the government’s theory about these fake invoices is not yet clear.
"The defense has asked questions on cross-examination tying these fake invoices to Gates. And of course, in opening statement, the defense argued that Gates embezzled from Manafort. It may be necessary for Gates to testify to refute this theory.
"It also may be necessary for Gates to testify for a more technical reason to establish the existence of a conspiracy, so that certain documents will be admissible under the co-conspirator exception to the hearsay rule. The judge said the government would likely use Gates’ testimony to attempt to establish the conspiracy for this purpose. Andres said yes, but that’s not the only way they could prove a conspiracy, so the prosecution is still hedging a little."
Heather Washkuhn has been Manafort's bookkeeper since 2011 and kept track of all of his income, as well as personal and business expenses. She told prosecutors that she did not know about any of Manafort's foreign bank accounts.
Washkuhn said she communicated with Rick Gates on business expenses from time to time but Manafort alone handled his personal expenses. She described Gates as Manafort's "right-hand man." Manafort "approved every penny" when it came to personal expenses, she said.
The jury was shown a general ledger from 2011 that detailed Manafort's income and expenses. She was asked to describe in detail income from foreign accounts that totaled more than $4 million in 2011. She said she didn't know the source of the accounts, only that they were coming in from overseas.
Washkuhn testified that she had signatory access to most of Manafort's accounts but didn't always get the access and documents that she requested.
Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Washkuhn about more than a dozen foreign companies that deposited or were billed through the ledger. Washkuhn said she was not aware of any of them.
More from Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney and NBC News analyst, on Judge Ellis' decision to prevent the prosecution showing more photos of Manafort's expensive suits and luxury goods:
"Some judges recognize when the government has a strong case and dial it back a bit (i.e., limit the government’s presentation in some way) ensuring that there is a clean record on appeal, if the government should obtain a conviction.
"It’s a bit of a risky game for a judge to play. He should just call balls and strikes, and apply the rules of evidence as written.
"Here, I believe that means the photographs would be admissible under Rule 403 as more probative than prejudicial. But, I’ve had judges say to me, in trial, you don’t need it (i.e., you will thank me when the record goes up to the appellate court and it is clean).
"The government cannot appeal an acquittal, so the judge’s calculation carries much more risk for the government than for the defendant."
The prosecution's 12th witness will be Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper. This suggests the prosecutors are finished with vendor testimony and now they are moving on to explaining how they claim Manafort hid his overseas accounts.
Michael Regolizio, the owner of New Leaf Landscaping and Maintenance, discussed the work he did for Manafort's home in Bridgehampton, New York.
He provided tree services from 2010-2012, and then took over full responsibility of all lawn care and maintenance from that point on. In government questioning, Regolizio said he only dealt with Manafort over phone and email, and Manafort always told him when to expect the wire transfers. Regolizio never spoke or had any dealings with Rick Gates or Konstantin Kilimnik.
Some of the work Regolizio did included mowing Manafort's lawn twice a week, and working on hundreds of flowers and a waterfall feature. Regolizio also pointed out that there was a flower bed shaped in the form of an "M" at the beginning of the driveway.
Regolizio was paid more than $400,000 between 2010-2014. The court was shown there were a number of Cyprus wire transfers that were applied to Manafort's New Leaf Landscaping account. Manafort was the only customer of Regolizio's paying by international wire.
Regolizio testified that starting around 2014, he was instructed to "CC" another party on the invoices, but could not remember who it was.
Regolizio was shown the purportedly fake invoices, and confirmed he had never seen them before the government showed them to him a few weeks ago. This makes it the fourth "fake invoice" of the trial so far.
The defense for the first time called suspicious invoices "fake," and Regolizio agreed.