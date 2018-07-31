Feedback

We're getting underway

The judge in Paul Manafort's trial was preparing to begin jury selection as scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Judge T.S. Ellis declined to rule on a defense motion to limit the quantity of exhibits the government could use in laying out the nature of Manafort's work for the Ukrainian government, though he indicated that Robert Mueller's prosecutors should trim the number they plan to introduce. Manafort's lawyers have said going into detail about the Ukrainian work could be unfairly prejudicial.

"I do not want a data dump into the record," he said.

Most of today will be spent seating 12 jurors and 4 alternates out of a jury pool of roughly 70 people.

Jury selection could end today, though it may continue Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors aren't expected to go heavy on Russia

MSNBC's chief legal correspondent Ari Melber took a look at what to expect from the trial with Associated Press reporter Jeff Horwitz, who explains why the case will be mostly "cut and dry."

Pete Williams
Pete Williams

