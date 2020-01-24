Just catching up on impeachment news? Here's what you missed today Democrats on Thursday honed in on their charge that President Donald Trump abused his power, turning to past statements from some of the president's top allies to help make their case on the third day of his Senate impeachment trial. House prosecutors used old comments from Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Attorney General William Barr and Trump impeachment defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz to bolster their argument that abuse of power is grounds to remove a president — and pointed to Trump's own statements to illustrate his guilt. If you're just catching up on the news of the day, here's what you missed. Share this -







Trump on Thursday evening addressed attendees of the RNC's annual winter meeting, which is taking place at his Doral golf resort. The president didn't spend too much time talking about his impeachment trial, but he did refer to the entire process as "impeachment lite," according to two sources in the ballroom. This is a phrase the president has used at recent campaign rallies and he also argued that what he is experiencing now is nothing compared to the "dark days" of Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal. Apart from that, the president spent most of his lengthy remarks (80+ mins) on all things 2016, reminiscing about his victory and calling up White House counselor and former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to the stage for a standing ovation.







Images show senators playing with fidget spinners during trial Courtroom sketch artist Bill Hennessy depicted Sens. Tom Cotton and Richard Burr with their fidget spinners. Detail of a fidget spinner on the desk of Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ariz. Bill Hennessy Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC., spins a fidget spinner during the impeachment hearing on Jan 23, 2020. Bill Hennessy Sen. Richard Burr R-NC., spins a fidget spinner during the impeachment hearing on Jan 23, 2020. Bill Hennessy







Vindman's attorney responds to Blackburn tweet Vindman's attorney responded to Blackburn's criticizing him on Twitter: "Senator Blackburn's renewed attack on Lt. Col. Vindman reveals her true character — she has failed to follow her oath of impartiality while serving as a juror and she continues to attack Lt. Col. Vindman, a decorated war veteran, by smearing his service to our country and his courageous act of reporting President Trump's misconduct."







Garcia: 'Inescapable documentary proof' of quid pro quo "There was a corrupt deal, an Oval Office meeting for investigations. Quid pro quo, this for that. You also saw inescapable documentary proof that completely proves a corrupt quid pro quo," Rep. Garcia said in remarks after the Senate trial dinner break. She argued that the House inquiry depositions offered overwhelming evidence of the president's wrongdoing and pointed particularly to Ukrainians' reaction to Trump's team's requests. "Even Ukraine, a struggling new country, knew this was wrong," she said.







Sen. Blackburn slams Vindman, suggests he's unpatriotic Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., criticized Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Thursday, suggesting he was unpatriotic for testifying in the House impeachment inquiry. Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient and Iraq War veteran, listened in on the Trump-Zelenskiy call in July. He told impeachment investigators that "there was no doubt" what Trump was asking Zelenskiy for. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see where the gain would be for the president in investigating the son of a political opponent," Vindman said during his closed-door deposition last year. Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot.



How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America's greatest enemy? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020







Giuliani teases his podcast It truly does seem like everyone has a podcast these days — including, apparently, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been teasing his for a little while now without a concrete launch date. "Starting tomorrow we will begin cracking through the Swamp media's cover-up of TOP level Democrats selling their public office, resulting in multi-millions, in Ukraine and the conspired attempt with foreign officials to 'destroy' the Trump candidacy," Giuliani claimed on Twitter Thursday evening. House prosecutors have used Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine to underscore their point that if Trump had truly been concerned about corruption as a matter of U.S. policy, his personal lawyer wouldn't have been a central figure in running what impeachment witnesses have described as a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine.







Trial resumes with Jeffries' arguments on alleged Ukraine pressure campaign The trial resumed at 7:14 p.m. McConnell said after consulting with Schiff they will be going until around 10:30 p.m. tonight, so they will take a short break around the midpoint. At 7:15 p.m., Jeffries resumed arguments. He ran through the series of events surrounding Trump's July call with Zelenskiy, reading text messages and call logs that took place on the alleged diplomatic backchannel in Ukraine. Democrats had Taylor Gourmet sandwiches for dinner (Schumer says he actually had steak and potatoes homemade by his wife), and Republicans had Carmine's Italian food. "I was a trial judge for 6 years so I made a point of never eating a heavy meal before you go back on the bench in the afternoon," said Texas Sen. Cornyn. "It was a mix of pasta and meatballs. It'll be a killer." "They're fattening us up," said South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds.







What's Trump up to today? What's the latest from the defense team? Bubbling up tonight: what their opening arguments will look like starting Saturday. Behind the scenes, we continue to hear about the president's desire to have his broader team aggressively rebut the impeachment managers' arguments. And officials at the White House have blasted reporters with no fewer than 15 emails over the course of the day trying to make their case. So where's the president now? He's on the ground in South Florida at his Doral resort, getting ready to speak with party bigwigs at the RNC winter retreat. It'd be shocking if he didn't mention his impeachment trial tonight. Based on new reporting this morning, there's "huge frustration" on the part of the president and his allies that the House managers still have today and tomorrow to present arguments before the defense can formally begin its rebuttal so it puts a big emphasis on messaging. You should expect to see another full-court press from the president's defense team during breaks, and from his allies in Congress on TV today. The strategic teams have been huddling twice daily ahead of arguments as well, and the president has been working the phones with his allies. Overall, though, multiple sources say the president has generally been pleased with his defense team's presentations (though those only took place on Tuesday during the rules debates.)






