Just catching up with the trial? Here's what you missed.

'Nonsense,' 'preposterous,' 'absurd': Critics lecture Dershowitz about trial remarks Alan Dershowitz faced intense backlash Thursday over his eye-opening argument against impeaching his client. Dershowitz, a member of Trump's defense team, argued Wednesday that if presidents engage in quid pro quo arrangements for their own political benefit, it is not impeachable because all politicians believe their elections are in the public interest. "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment," he said during the first day of the question-and-answer period of the Senate impeachment trial. Read what people said about his argument.







Monica Lewinsky says it's 'too bad' she had to give testimony gee, too bad i had to give that videoed witness testimony for the senate trial in the clinton impeachment. (i mean, talk about unflattering lighting and having a bad hair day.) — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 31, 2020







OPINION: Trump's impeachment trial is being tuned out by America because no one thinks it matters American soap operas are not popular these days. And yet, the Senate trial to remove President Donald Trump from office is currently garnering fewer viewers than the soaps. The conservative online magazine The Federalist consulted Nielsen ratings and used them to argue: "More people would rather watch the predictable, fake melodrama offered by soap operas than the predictable, fake melodrama currently being peddled by the Democrats." Just over 4 million people, in a country of 320 million-plus, tuned in for the opening arguments on the three big networks last week. That's well less than the 11 million people who regularly watch the soaps on those channels. Fox News viewership was sent "skyrocketing" when Trump's defense team got going on Saturday, The Washington Examiner reported, but the audience was still in the low millions. In other words, Americans are collectively yawning at the Senate impeachment trial. Read the full THINK piece.







Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial. The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening. Read the story.






