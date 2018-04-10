Feedback

Just a rough estimate

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Status Update

Why Zuckerberg has had a bit of an edge at times

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt notes that it became pretty evident in the first half of the hearing that some of the questions asked by senators in their 60s and 70s don't quite understand the basics of Facebook technology, which has left Zuckerberg in a prime spot to fire back or divert.

Jason Abbruzzese

What about the News Feed algorithm?

The senators have covered a decent amount of ground so far today, but one thing that hasn't been asked — what's up with the algorithm that runs Facebook's News Feed?

The News Feed is the most central and important part of Facebook, and it's how the social network controls what people see. The company can — and does — tweak it, most recently announcing that people would be seeing less news and more from their friends.

Jonathan Allen

Stay tuned for these three senators yet to come

We're just about halfway through questioning, but a few senators of note to keep your ears peeled for: John Kennedy of Louisiana destroys people with simple questions, and both Kamala Harris and Cory Booker who are widely expected to be running for president.

UPDATE: Harris and Booker, who had floor seats, have moved to the dais even though Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is still at the tables on the floor. Why does that matter? They'll look more senatorial sitting behind the big wooden permanent dais, looking down at the witness, for any video clips they send around to supporters or that make later newscasts.

Jason Abbruzzese

We get it, you went to Harvard

So many references to how Zuckerberg first built Facebook out of his dorm room. So many.

Reminiscing on 'The Social Network'

Social Media reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's hearing the best way it knows how... memes!

Jason Abbruzzese

Senators introduce a privacy bill of rights

Timing! Senators Ed Markey, D-MA., and Richard Blumenthal, D-CT., have introduced a new bill that would force the Federal Trade Commission to create privacy rules to be enforced on big tech companies.

"America deserves a privacy bill of rights that puts consumers, not corporations, in control of their personal, sensitive information,” Markey said in a statement.

Anna Brand

A Trump weighs in

Donald Trump Jr. was the first Trump family member to tweet a reaction to the hearing today. No surprise here, it was about bias on the platform.

President Trump has yet to tweet on this since Zuckerberg's hearing began a little over two hours ago.

Jason Abbruzzese

Zuckerberg corrects his answer on Cambridge Analytica

Zuckerberg comes back from break with a correction on his previous answer as to why Facebook didn't kick Cambridge Analytica off its platform. He said that his team told him that Cambridge Analytica was on the platform as an advertiser in 2015, contrary to his initial answer.

Jonathan Allen

Cruz grills Zuckerberg on political bias

Under the most intense questioning of the day so far, Zuckerberg told Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that the company didn’t make decisions about content or personnel based on political preferences.

Many Americans are “deeply concerned” that Facebook engaged in a “pattern of bias and political censorship” in recent years, Cruz said. He listed the Conservative Political Action Conference, a House Republican investigation into the IRS and Glenn Beck, a conservative media personality who was among Cruz’s most high-profile supporters, as victims of potential bias at Facebook.

Zuckerberg said there was no such effort to harm conservatives and also rebuffed Cruz’s suggestion that a Facebook employee might have been fired over political differences with the company’s leadership. Facebook’s political action committee gave Cruz $3,500 in the 2012 election cycle but has not donated to him since.

The exchange stood out in large part because many of the other senators seemed reluctant to go after the Facebook founder.

Jason Abbruzzese

Zuckerberg trending on Facebook

Micah Grimes, head of social here at NBC News, noticed that Mark Zuckerberg's testimony has cracked into Facebooks' trending topics.

advertisement

Top stories

David Butow / Redux for NBC News
Mark Zuckerberg testimony: Live blog as Facebook CEO grilled by senators Mark Zuckerberg testimony: Live blog as Facebook CEO grilled by senators Mark Zuckerberg testimony: Live blog as Facebook CEO grilled by senators

Live updates: Zuckerberg grilled on privacy, ads, Mueller probe

LIVE BLOG

Marital bliss: Trump, Obama and other politicians not invited to UK's royal wedding

Trump, Obama not invited to British royal wedding

World
The Green Rush is booming. The impact on wildlife is unknown.
Video

The Green Rush is booming. The impact on wildlife is unknown.

U.S. news
The party of Donald Trump is becoming even more male-dominated. That's not survivable.
Opinion

Trump is making the GOP even more male-dominated, to its detriment

Opinion
advertisement
Pete Marovich / Getty Images file
Senate Democrats say there's no evidence to justify Pruitt's security spending Senate Democrats say there's no evidence to justify Pruitt's security spending Senate Democrats say there's no evidence to justify Pruitt's security spending Senate Democrats say there's no evidence to justify Pruitt's security spending

Senate Democrats say there's no evidence to justify Pruitt's security spending

Congress
Why robotic bees may be the next visitors to Mars

Why robotic bees may be headed to Mars

Science News
Cosby defense says Andrea Constand 'tried to milk' comedian for millions

Cosby defense accuses Andrea Constand of gold-digging

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
How to get out of debt and build a 'wealth snowball'

Do this to get out of debt and build a 'wealth snowball'

Personal Finance
Harvey Milk picture book teaches children about LGBTQ history

Harvey Milk picture book teaches children about LGBTQ history

NBC OUT
Michigan State student files suit alleging 3 basketball players raped her in 2015

MSU in spotlight again after 3 athletes accused of 2015 rape

U.S. news
T.J. Miller, former 'Silicon Valley' star, arrested over alleged fake bomb threat

Former 'Silicon Valley' star arrested over fake bomb threat

Celebrity
New way of defining Alzheimer's aims to find disease sooner

Redefining Alzheimer's may help find disease sooner

Aging
Syria strikes spotlight Israel's nightmare: an entrenched Iran

Iran and Trump are creating a nightmare scenario for Israel

World